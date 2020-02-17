Coastal holiday parks set for £3.3m revamp

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts. Archant

Big changes are in store for six holiday parks on the coast after their operator announced a £3.3m investment.

California Cliffs, one of six holiday parks along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts. California Cliffs, one of six holiday parks along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Parkdean Resorts will upgrade accommodation and revamp facilities at its five parks around Great Yarmouth - Breydon Water, California Cliffs, Cherry Tree, Summerfields and Vauxhall - as well as at Kessingland Beach in Lowestoft, as part of an £80m investment in its business nationwide this year.

Plans include a new fish and chip restaurant at Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth.

£1.8m has been invested in Cherry Tree Holiday Park for the creation of a new area of the park including eight new luxury lodges, all with their own hot tubs, and seven new caravans.

Across the five parks, a total of £1.25 million has been spent upgrading the existing fleet, with 72 new caravans replacing old units, while Vauxhall has received a £100,000 investment for the new restaurant, and California Cliffs will boast an expanded arcade area.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park has received an investment of £136,000 to replace seven caravans.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: "We've made great progress in the last year and our success is down to the passion of our teams in helping to deliver great holiday experiences for our customers.

"We want to build on momentum in 2020, so we're on the lookout for vibrant people to join our teams at our Norfolk parks."

Parkdean employs almost 600 staff in season at the five parks around Great Yarmouth, and all parks are currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park employs more than 150 staff in season, and the park is also currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles.

The company owns and operates 67 holiday parks nationwide in coastal locations and areas of natural beauty across the UK.