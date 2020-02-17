Search

Advanced search

Coastal holiday parks set for £3.3m revamp

PUBLISHED: 11:40 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 17 February 2020

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Archant

Big changes are in store for six holiday parks on the coast after their operator announced a £3.3m investment.

California Cliffs, one of six holiday parks along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.California Cliffs, one of six holiday parks along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Parkdean Resorts will upgrade accommodation and revamp facilities at its five parks around Great Yarmouth - Breydon Water, California Cliffs, Cherry Tree, Summerfields and Vauxhall - as well as at Kessingland Beach in Lowestoft, as part of an £80m investment in its business nationwide this year.

Plans include a new fish and chip restaurant at Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth.

£1.8m has been invested in Cherry Tree Holiday Park for the creation of a new area of the park including eight new luxury lodges, all with their own hot tubs, and seven new caravans.

Across the five parks, a total of £1.25 million has been spent upgrading the existing fleet, with 72 new caravans replacing old units, while Vauxhall has received a £100,000 investment for the new restaurant, and California Cliffs will boast an expanded arcade area.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park has received an investment of £136,000 to replace seven caravans.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: "We've made great progress in the last year and our success is down to the passion of our teams in helping to deliver great holiday experiences for our customers.

"We want to build on momentum in 2020, so we're on the lookout for vibrant people to join our teams at our Norfolk parks."

Parkdean employs almost 600 staff in season at the five parks around Great Yarmouth, and all parks are currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

For more information about jobs, visit facebook.com/BreydonWaterPDR, facebook.com/CaliforniaCliffsPDR, facebook.com/CherryTreePDR, facebook.com/SummerfieldsPDR, or facebook.com/VauxhallPDR.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park employs more than 150 staff in season, and the park is also currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles.

For more information visit facebook.com/KessinglandBeachPDR or call 01502 740636.

You may also want to watch:

The company owns and operates 67 holiday parks nationwide in coastal locations and areas of natural beauty across the UK.

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at a book-signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Nagetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Speed check catches motorist driving nearly double on 30mph road

South Norfolk police carried out the checks in Long Stratton.

WATCH: Tallest bird in UK filmed in Norfolk countryside

The common crane is the tallest in the UK and in Europe and was filmed between Acle and Billockby, by wildlife documentary maker Liam Smith. Picture: Liam Smith

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at a book-signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Nagetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Speed check catches motorist driving nearly double on 30mph road

South Norfolk police carried out the checks in Long Stratton.

WATCH: Tallest bird in UK filmed in Norfolk countryside

The common crane is the tallest in the UK and in Europe and was filmed between Acle and Billockby, by wildlife documentary maker Liam Smith. Picture: Liam Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man charged with murder of woman found dead in house

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. The man has since been charged with one count of murder. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Nagetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

After Storm Dennis passes, the East Anglian drought is finally over!

Heavy rain contributed to floods like this in Quay Street in Woodbridge, but it has helped restore groundwater supplies. Picture: ANDY JEFF
Drive 24