Parents in the region bucking national trend says holiday firm

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 July 2019

Jodie Grinham and Bryony Pitman, GB archery hopefuls for the Tokyo 2020 games, help inspire children and parents too to be active over the school holidays. Pic: contributed

Parents in East Anglia are bucking the trend in encouraging their children to be active over the school holidays, according to one of the region's top holiday firms.

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, Hoseasons. Pic: contributedHemsby Beach Holiday Park, Hoseasons. Pic: contributed

But Hoseasons, based in Lowestoft, have found a 'worrying' trend that shows parents in other parts of the UK are relying on technology such as mobile phones and games consoles too much to keep youngsters busy.

As a result it has teamed up with Tokyo 2020 archery hopefuls Jodie Grinham and Bryony Pitman to encourage families to try new activities as part of a trip to the region.

It comes after the holiday firm did its own research and found more than half (54%) of the region's mums and dads surveyed preferred to be out and about during the annual six-week break, with just 39% planning to turn to technology for their family's entertainment.

Parents in the Midlands were most likely to turn to technology, with 70% expecting to use phones, tablets and games consoles, according to the data.

Norfolk Woods Resort and Spa, Hoseasons. Pic: contributedNorfolk Woods Resort and Spa, Hoseasons. Pic: contributed

The results have prompted Hoseasons to encourage families to try new activities as part of a getaway to one of its 'Go Active' breaks locations - all of which have specially trained instructors on hand to help guests try a range of indoor and outdoor activities including snorkelling, fencing, climbing and archery.

Jodie Grinham, a Paralympic 2016 and World Championship 2019 silver medallist, said: "There's absolutely no way I'd be competing on an international level if I spent my summer holidays stuck in the house. My parents made sure I was out and about trying new things when I was younger - that's how I got into archery and that's why I'm so pleased to be backing this campaign."

Bryony Pitman, a world championship 2019 bronze medallist and European Games gold medallist added: "My dad was an archer so it's in the blood, but it's only because he spent the time with me and encouraged me to give it a go that I discovered I had a talent for it."

Mark Warnes, vice president, property services, for Awaze UK, Hoseasons' parent company, said: "I know as a parent how hard it can be to keep the kids entertained and off their screens during the holidays. That's why Go Active is such a great option for families looking for an inspirational UK holiday. There's plenty to keep the boredom at bay and they might even discover something they will love for the rest of their lives - even if they don't quite make it to the Olympics or Paralympics."

