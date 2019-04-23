Norfolk company wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

(L-R) Steve Earl, Carly Earl and Aaron Watts of Panel graphic, which has one a Queen's Award for Enterprise. Picture: Panel Graphics Panel Graphics

A Norfolk company is celebrating its 21st year in business with the achievement of one of British businesses’ highest accolades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Panel Graphic has been awarded a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category for international trade.

The company specialises in the supply of high-quality plastic parts notably in the automotive industry.

MORE: Norwich's new Porsche centre to create 25 new jobs

Managing director Steve Earl said: “Winning this prestigious award is a massive pat on the back for the whole Panel Graphic team, it also makes us realise the significant achievements the company has made in growing the business internationally by selling our highly innovative coatings and specialist plastic materials to some of the world's biggest blue chip organisations.”

The awards come in four categories: innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Members of staff will be invited to Buckingham Palace for a reception to receive their award.

The director of the Loddon-based firm continued: “This is the fifth and biggest business award the company has won in five months.

“We have some ambitious growth plans, The Queens Award accolade informs all our business associates and customers we are the leading professionals in our industry offering innovative cost effective solutions in a rapidly growing electronic display market place.”

Panel Graphic's plastics are coated in a special substance to make them abrasion resistant or give them a surface that removes reflection, thus allowing the consumer of a product to read an information display better and more clearly.

Mr Earl added: “To double turnover whilst maintaining good profit margins in a 12 month period could only be achieved by having the support from all staff, during 2019 we will be hosting several celebration events where staff and their families will be invited as I intend to share our success right across the whole company.”

The firm is one of 201 across the UK to be recognised this year.

Business secretary Greg Clark said: “These prestigious awards help shine a light on all that is great about UK business today. I am extremely impressed to see such a wealth of talent and innovation from across the UK being recognised today by Her Majesty The Queen.

“These awards recognise the innovative products and services being provided by British businesses that are in demand across the world, as well as the sheer determination and hard work that comes with starting and running a business.

“Many of these winners are small businesses – the backbone of our economy – and we are backing them to grow, increase their productivity and create more jobs and opportunity across the UK through our modern Industrial Strategy.”