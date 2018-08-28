Search

Panel Graphic wins Investing in Future Growth award at Norfolk Business Awards 2018

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 23 November 2018

The team from Panel Graphic, winner of the Investing in Future Growth category with Steve Earl (centre) who later won Director of the Year. Picture: I Do Photography.

Archant

A string of contracts with supercar manufacturers drove the team at Panel Graphic in Loddon to victory in the Investing in Future Growth category.

The judges were particularly impressed with the plastic display specialist’s long-term vision of investment both in facilities, R&D and people.

It also had strong profit growth and impressive figures, thanks to the high-profile names it works with such as Bentley, McLaren and Porsche.

Founder Steve Earl said: “I think the secret of our success is that we’re a family-run business. I work with my children and my nephews, and because of that I think all of our staff feel like family.

“Events like this are so important because it shows that in Norfolk we can do really good business with the rest of the world.

“Although we work with some of the big manufacturers in the future we do want to work with smaller companies too, because we feel that they’re on the cutting edge and bring out new technology first.”

The judges said: “The business clearly demonstrated how it combined a commitment to innovation backed by product and service excellence to grow significantly over the period.

“With a clear long term vision for growth and a commitment to Norfolk, Panel Graphic is a worthy winner of this year’s award.”

The three other finalists in the Investing in Future Growth category, which was sponsored by JDC Corporate Finance, were Black Swan International, David Utting Engineering and Gnaw Chocolate.

Read more about the other winners from the Norfolk Business Awards 2018

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

