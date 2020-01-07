Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar in Redwell Street Norwich has closed. Picture: Archant Archant

Crippling business rates and a warm summer favouring beer gardens have been blamed for the closure of a Norwich bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Panda bar Credit: Steve Adams Panda bar Credit: Steve Adams

Panda Bar, on Redwell Street, has shut with immediate effect, with all staff losing their jobs.

The city centre prosecco and wine bar opened in September 2018, replacing the Norwich Tap House which closed in January 2018. In a statement issued on behalf of the Sheena Ann Turner Will Trust, the landlord of Panda Bar, said: "A warm summer, favouring pubs with gardens, and a massive increase in rates, from £40,000 a year RV to £122,000 RV just made making a profit impossible. That increase translates into £56,000 a year payable in rates.

"The staff have been informed. They have lost their jobs.

"The pub will be marketed by Christies but with the burden of such high rates the owners are not optimistic of getting a new tenant.

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

You may also want to watch:

"An appeal has been launched against the high rates but this appeal will probably take between 18 and 24 months with no guarantee of success.

"Meanwhile the business would have to keep paying the very high rates.

"The rates for the Panda Bar are higher than similar bars in nearby Queen Street, which is are much larger and in a busier area for bars.

"If the rates problem could be solved the bar would open again but the new rating system makes that unlikely."

It is not yet known how many people have lost their jobs.

Norwich City Council has been contacted for comment on business rates.