Pancake and waffle house opened by community trust

Keystone Development Trust CEO Sarah Carter (left) with Ricky Aylott and Alison Jueno from the community development team at The Lusion pancake and waffle house in Thetford. Picture: Archant Archant

A pancake and waffle house has been opened by a trust which helped families through the worst of lockdown.

The Lusion, at Keystone Innovation Centre, Thetford, began welcoming customers on Saturday (October 17).

It is being run by Keystone Development Trust, which provides support to smaller charitable groups in the local community.

Its efforts during the pandemic proved a lifeline for hundreds of people, as they gave up space for volunteers to set up a makeshift foodbank.

And, in a bid to restore some form of income, Keystone has adapted its existing cafe to specialise in pancakes and waffles - something unique to Thetford.

Ricky Aylott, part of the trust’s community development team, said: “We’ve got a team who have put their hearts and souls into making this work. It has been a huge learning curve but let’s hope we’re onto a winner.

“There have been doubts about opening given the pandemic, but we needed to think outside the box and give people a reason to come here.”