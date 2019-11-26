Gym's £250,000 refurbishment unveiled

Palms' new look is opened by Jane Potter together with John and Celia Potter and some of the Palms team. PHOTO: Potters Archant

A coastal gym has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment, featuring exclusive equipment across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Palms Health and Fitness Club, based at Potters Resort in Hopton, has officially reopened with an array of state-of-the-art equipment from stepmills to dumbbells.

Jane Potter, who designed the gym's new look, said: "Palms celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and is a facility used by Palms members and Potters guests, making it one of the most popular areas on the resort.

"As a result, and to offer guests and members the most state-of-the-art equpiment and facilities, we decided that it was time to refresh the gym and give it a more modern look.

"The result is a brighter and calmer space. In fact, it has motivated me to join again and step back on the treadmill.

"As always, a massive thank you to all our members and guests who use the facility and for their continued support, and the Palms team for their hard work.

You may also want to watch:

"With the Palms refurb now complete, we are also now working on a refresh of Aphrodite Beauty Salon, which also celebrates 30 years, and we will be sharing news on this soon."

The refurbishment includes an Olympic lifting platform for deadlifts and squats and a squat or standing calf rack, as well as new Wattbike Pros created by British Cycling for training from amateurs through to professionals. The gym is the only in Norfolk and Suffolk to have the equipment and machines from Pulse Fitness Group.

Ian Hawes, Palms manager, said: "It has been a really exciting year for us with a brand new website, a complete replacement of our machines and equpiment, and a refresh of the facility.

"It has been around five years since our last big refurb and I spoke with fitness instructors and team members to find out what members want and are looking for in their fitness needs and goals.

"The new equpiment provides everything that people could want and we also have new dance and fitness classes coming soon."

Last summer, the club launched a 30 day challenge to mark their landmark anniversary, encouraging members to take on their own challenge over 30 days.

Earlier this month, the resort announced their star-studded line-up for 2020, which includes Lulu and Strictly Come Dancing professionals Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag in May, as well as Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan in March.