Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

PUBLISHED: 09:33 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 14 August 2019

McDonald's in Pakefield. PHOTO: Google Maps

A customer has spoken of his horror after a rat ran through a McDonald's restaurant towards people eating breakfast.

The "large" rodent was spotted in the Pakefield branch, on Arbor Lane, with some customers walking out afterwards.

The incident occurred at around 10.45am on Sunday morning, August 11.

The customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "We were there having breakfast when we heard a customer scream and I saw a large rat run out from the food area to where people were eating.

"There was an older couple that came in with two little girls about to order. The lady ran towards the window and then they all walked out after seeing the rat.

"It was disgusting and it's put us off going to that McDonald's."

The rat was swiftly caught by members of staff after appearing in the restaurant.

The customer said: "We watched as the manager asked a worker to catch the rat in a tub and put it out where the rubbish is stored.

"There was no apology from the staff. They just continued like nothing happened, as if it was normal.

"A manager was on the phone after but called a member of staff to get a plastic tub to put the rat in.

"Everyone carried on as normal but things like this should not happen, especially in a busy takeaway like McDonald's.

"What would have happened if there were loads of children about? Rats can attack when they're scared."

A McDonald's spokesperson stressed the rat did not enter the kitchen at any point, and said a pest control crew were on site in less than an hour to carry out checks.

They said: "Hygiene and cleanliness is of the utmost importance to us.

"Unfortunately, on Sunday morning a rat ran into the restaurant. However, it was quickly contained in a small area and removed.

"Once the issue had been dealt with, the appropriate area was thoroughly cleaned.

"The kitchen was not affected at any point.

"A pest control company was immediately called and, after an inspection, confirmed there is not a wider problem of any kind."

