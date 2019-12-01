Search

Advanced search

Are you up to the challenge? Giant 2m long pigs in blankets on sale in family butchers

PUBLISHED: 17:26 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 01 December 2019

P B George butchers in Norwich has started selling a two metre long pig in blanket. Inset, Andrew George. Picture: Sarah George/Archant

P B George butchers in Norwich has started selling a two metre long pig in blanket. Inset, Andrew George. Picture: Sarah George/Archant

Sarah George/Arcamt

With the festive season ahead a butcher shop has gone the whole hog for a Christmas dinner offering - with a two metre pig in blanket.

P B George Butchers, on Distillery Square in Norwich has launched what it is calling "the ultimate" pig in blanket.

Weighing in at close to a kilo in total, the enormous festive favourite features dozens of rashers of streaky bacon and more than two pounds of sausage meat.

Made specifically to order, the gargantuan meat product has already been attracting attention both on social media and in the shop window.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew George, owner of the shop, said: "I can't really take too much credit for it myself, it was my son Gary who suggested we go for it and we couldn't be more pleased with it.

"It's proving a real talking point - people have been looking and them and saying 'cor, I'll have one of them'."

Mr George, who is a fifth generation butcher, said the shop - which has been in business since 1887 - had been inundated with orders for the giant twisted banger after first sharing pictures on Facebook.

He said: "They are quite labour intensive - it takes more than one person to make them and they are quite a job to do because they're wrapped in about 20 to 25 rashers of streaky bacon, but they are worth it.

"They definitely become a talking point at the dinner tables, that's for sure."

The butcher is selling the pigs for £9.99 per kilo, which works out at around £8 each.

Related articles

Most Read

James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

James Arthur, who was due to perform in Norwich this week Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

Gypsy family battle to stay in home ahead of baby’s birth

Thomas Bibby and his wife Sasha at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

‘Drunk’ man taken to hospital after jumping in river

A man has been taken to hospital after jumping in the river Nar at Narborough Picture: Ian Burt.

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Farke aggrieved by VAR penalty call in City’s 2-2 Arsenal Premier League draw

Tim Krul's penalty save counted for nothing when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotted the re-take for Arsenal in Norwich City's 2-2 Premier League draw Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Are you up to the challenge? Giant 2m long pigs in blankets on sale in family butchers

P B George butchers in Norwich has started selling a two metre long pig in blanket. Inset, Andrew George. Picture: Sarah George/Archant

‘I get bored very quickly’: Restaurateur swaps pizza place for coffee bar after career break

Desmond Baldry, pictured here in 2016, closed his restaurant in Lowestoft in July 2019 to go travelling. He has now returned to open a new coffee and pie shop in London Road South. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal

Teemu Pukki put Norwich ahead against Arsenal at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists