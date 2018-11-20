MP praises ‘new lease of life’ at Norfolk’s Oyster Yachts after rescue deal

Oyster Yachts chief executive Richard Hadida with North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb. Picture: Oyster Yachts. Archant

The revived Oyster Yachts has been praised by an MP for its “new lease of life” since being taken over.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb took a tour of the boat-building yard of Oyster Yachts in Hoveton, where he met chief executive Richard Hadida, senior management and shop-floor craftsmen.

Manufacturing at Oyster resumed in May, following the company’s financial struggles when its investors pulled out.

Some 227 employees are now working at the site, with six boats currently under construction.

As chairman of the House of Commons science and technology committee, Mr Lamb took interest in Oyster’s technical strengths and found out about the apprenticeship scheme designed to keep the company’s specialist boat-building skills in the area.

Mr Lamb said: “I really enjoyed visiting the Oyster facility. It is clear the business has been given a new lease of life under Richard’s ownership and importantly brought high skilled, vital jobs back to the region.

“I was impressed with the technical skills inside the operation, combined with the very clear commitment to quality, which sets British boat building apart. I look forward to keeping in close touch with the Oyster team as the business moves from recovery to growth.”

MORE: Norfolk boat builder Oyster completes first yacht under new leadership

Chief executive Mr Hadida said: “It was an honour to welcome Norman to our re-opened Wroxham plant, a vital part of Oyster Yachts’ heritage and pivotal to our future success.

“My colleagues and I had real pride in showing him those yachts which are currently in-build, as well as updating him on Oyster’s progress over the past few months.

“Norman’s passion for technology and innovation shone through, and I know those colleagues who spoke with him thoroughly enjoyed explaining the attention to detail in every aspect of our yachts which contributes to the overall build quality.

“The experience, technical skill-set and quality of craftsmanship our colleagues at Wroxham provide were some of the key reasons I was so keen to re-open our Wroxham site upon taking on ownership, and why I am so proud of the excellent work being delivered there on a daily basis. We hope to remain in close contact with Norman and continue to play a significant role in the local community.”