Luxury boat builder begins recruitment drive for 150 new staff
PUBLISHED: 12:06 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 02 December 2019
Mike Jones / Waterline Media
A Norfolk boat builder has announced it is hiring 150 new employees in a bid to keep up with demand from around the world.
Oyster Yachts is looking to up its headcount to more than 420 people by February 2020 across a range of roles.
These include laminators, boat builders, joiners, electricians and engineers.
The roles will be hired across the luxury boat builder's sites, in both Wroxham and Ashmanhaugh as well as further afield in Southampton.
Oyster owner and chief executive Richard Hadida, said: "This represents a hugely exciting time for Oyster. It is wonderful to see the brand returned to its former glory, with a full order book and a dedicated team of people in Wroxham, Southampton and Ashmanhaugh building beautiful sailing yachts, using the best of British craftsmanship.
"We look forward to welcoming many more on board in the coming months."
Mr Hadida bought the company in March 2018 and has since invested heavily in the brand.
For more information visit the Oyster Yachts website.