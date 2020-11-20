Bosses of firm launch mouth-watering range of Bake Off-style cakes

Raspberry bloom cake. Pic: Two Magpies Bakery Archant

The owners of a bakery firm in Norfolk and Suffolk have launched a new range of cakes worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Owners of Two Magpies Bakery; Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Picture: Archant Owners of Two Magpies Bakery; Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Picture: Archant

Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall, who run Two Magpies Bakery with shops in Norwich, Southwold, Aldeburgh, and Darsham, have pandered to our love of sweet treats with 10 ‘celebration cakes’ now on sale.

MORE: Shoppers frustrated after retailers’ websites crash over sell-out of PS5

Caramel Crackle cake made up of four layers of vanilla sponge with salted caramel buttercream filling. Decorated with caramel popcorn clusters, filled caramel macarons, pretzels, caramel chocolate and a caramel drip glaze. Pic: Two Magpies Bakery Caramel Crackle cake made up of four layers of vanilla sponge with salted caramel buttercream filling. Decorated with caramel popcorn clusters, filled caramel macarons, pretzels, caramel chocolate and a caramel drip glaze. Pic: Two Magpies Bakery

The new line of business comes as the shops are closed for eat-in customers, but offering a click-and-collect takeaway service.

However, with the final of TV’s Great British Bake Off looming, and people feeling in need of a bit of cake in lockdown, the bosses decided now was a good time to start the new service which adds to their other bakery items.

Ten Instagrammable cakes have been designed, some which were already part of what was on sale in the bakeries, professionally photographed recently to look as mouth-watering as possible.

The cakes include a best-seller, a chocolate fudge cake now called Black Magic, made from a milk and white chocolate ganache, mirror glaze finish and edible gold leaf truffles and chocolate decorations. There are also more unusual flavours with a tonka bean and blackberry cake, made from tonka bean sponge with a mousseline filling and blackberry compote, finished with Italian buttercream and decorated with berries and white chocolate shards.

Owners of Two Magpies Bakery; Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Picture: Archant Owners of Two Magpies Bakery; Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall. Picture: Archant

For the real wow factor, there are three taller cakes, including a caramel crackle cake, raspberry bloom and lemon drop cake.

The cakes, all made at the firm’s Darsham bake school, are the brainchild of head pastry chef Michelle Wade - in charge of a dedicated team of eight with the bakery now employing around 100 people across all sites.

“We’ve always done cakes but it was our goal to refine our offering and offer a streamlined catalogue of what we do,” said Ms Bishop. “Each cake has been photographed because of the importance of how food looks now, with Instagram. I think people can’t go out and spend money in lockdown so a cake is the perfect way to treat yourself.

“I think the Bake Off programme has been good for helping people have respect for the skilful craft that baking is.

The Tonka bean and blackberry cake which is gluten free and a flavoured tonka bean sponge with a tonka bean mousseline filling and blackberry compote finished with Italian buttercream. Decorated with berries and white chocolate shards.Pic: Two Magpies Bakery The Tonka bean and blackberry cake which is gluten free and a flavoured tonka bean sponge with a tonka bean mousseline filling and blackberry compote finished with Italian buttercream. Decorated with berries and white chocolate shards.Pic: Two Magpies Bakery

“Sales have been down significantly because of lockdown as eat-in is such a big part of our business but we decided now is a good time to diversify.”

The cakes can be ordered online and range from £35 to £120 for the largest 10-inch cake, serving 80 people.

Black Magic cake: layered chocolate sponge with dark, milk and white chocolate ganache, mirror glaze finish and edible gold leaf truffles and chocolate decorations. Pic: Two Magpies Bakery Black Magic cake: layered chocolate sponge with dark, milk and white chocolate ganache, mirror glaze finish and edible gold leaf truffles and chocolate decorations. Pic: Two Magpies Bakery

Two Magpies Bakery in Southwold. Pic: Two Magpies Bakery Two Magpies Bakery in Southwold. Pic: Two Magpies Bakery

You may also want to watch:

Two Magpies Bakery in Norwich, which has now branched out into selling celebration cakes in lockdown. Pic: EDP Two Magpies Bakery in Norwich, which has now branched out into selling celebration cakes in lockdown. Pic: EDP