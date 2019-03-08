Couple hit with delay on expanding wedding venue business

George and Lara. Pic: Richard Jarmy

The owners of a Georgian house wedding venue want to expand the business - but are hung up about an annoying problem which may scupper their plans.

The beautiful Thurning Hall. Pic: Kieron Tovell The beautiful Thurning Hall. Pic: Kieron Tovell

George and Lara Lacey own the exquisite Thurning Hall, near Corpusty, built in 1720, where they, their three children and Lara's mum all live but they use the house as a venue for summer weddings. And wishing to expand to offer year-round ceremonies - including parties and baby-naming ceremonies - the couple have set on restoring an old stable block.

But they've hit on a common but costly and time-consuming problem - bats. Bats are a protected species meaning the Laceys need a dedicated bat survey done on the stables before they can even make a planning application and with the creatures currently in hibernation, this cannot be started until next spring.

A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Luis Holden A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Luis Holden

Thurning Hall offers the facilities and licensing for wedding ceremonies or blessings inside - the venue first hosted weddings in 1996 - but receptions are currently held in a marquee in the beautiful walled gardens.

Lara said: "Our brides tend to come from London, mostly from outside Norfolk, who are looking for a romantic country house which they can take over for their special day but there is so much competition now because there are so many venues to choose from.

"So we thought we needed to up our game and convert the old stables so we can hold winter weddings but the bats are delaying everything. It's incredibly frustrating."

A garden swing is always popular at Thurning Hall weddings. Pic: Benjamin Mathers A garden swing is always popular at Thurning Hall weddings. Pic: Benjamin Mathers

George, who runs his own building firm restoring old houses, said: "The stables are perfect for a winter wedding, it's a beautiful building with arched windows. It's situated behind the hall - originally there would have been an avenue coming up to the front of the house; the carriages would have dropped off the people and the horses would have been taken around the back. We even found a little fireplace and an original bed in the upper room where the groom would have slept."

Thurning Hall is tucked away, built for the Elwin family before being passed to the Gay family. During the second world war it was used by the military and housed up to 40 land girls but in 1947 was bought by farmer GW Harrold, Lara's grandfather, and passed to her mum, Pauline. Lara grew up in the house which was used for filming the BBC series Mill on the Floss. The formal reception rooms are used for the weddings with Lara's mum living on the middle floor and they live in the converted servaant's quarters. Outside the house is set in 14 acres with a secret walled garden, woodland, parkland and a small lake.

The owners' little Shetland which can be part of the wedding party. Pic: Benjamin Mathers The owners' little Shetland which can be part of the wedding party. Pic: Benjamin Mathers

The owners' Shetland pony which can be part of the wedding party The owners' Shetland pony which can be part of the wedding party

A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Christa Holka A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Christa Holka

A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Richard Jarmy Photography A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Richard Jarmy Photography

A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Chris Taylor A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Chris Taylor

George, Lara and their children. Pic: Chris Taylor George, Lara and their children. Pic: Chris Taylor

The owners; Lara, George and their children. Pic: Richard Jarmy The owners; Lara, George and their children. Pic: Richard Jarmy

A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Chris Taylor A wedding at Thurning Hall. Pic: Chris Taylor

Thurning Hall. Pic: Benjamin Mathers Thurning Hall. Pic: Benjamin Mathers

A bride at Thurning Hall. Pic: Benjamin Mathers A bride at Thurning Hall. Pic: Benjamin Mathers