'Go back to Norway': racial abuse forcing B&B owners to move abroad

Putting a brave face on the situation. Hannah and Hans Daugaard-Hansen who own Sunnymeade B&B in Buxton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The owner of a former nursing home in a Norfolk village is selling up and moving abroad, blaming Brexit for making people antagonistic towards him,

Hans Daugaard-Hansen, 51, who is Danish and married to Hannah, 45, from Colby, near Aylsham, re-opened Sunnymeade, on Crown Road in Buxton, as bed and breakfast accommodation last month.

They ha'd converted the former care home for dementia patients into a seven-room guesthouse with a cafe, costing them £15,000.

But Mr Daugaard-Hansen, who met his wife at university, said he had been the victim of a series of racial abuse incidents, which were so bad that they were selling up and looking to move abroad.

The breakfast bar in Sunnymeade B&B. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson The breakfast bar in Sunnymeade B&B. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson

He said: "We've had enough, I think Brexit has made people much more antagonistic towards people like me. We've had our fence kicked in, I've been told to 'go back to Norway' and horrendous things put on social media about us. It's a small minority of people who just don't like me.

"I've had to call the police. What these people are doing is affecting our business and I think we need to start again, possibly in Canada or the US where hopefully people will be more friendly and not hold it against me that I'm not English."

A spokeswoman from Norfolk police said: "Two incidents of criminal damage were reported at a commercial property in Buxton on September 2 and 4. The first was treated as a hate incident. No suspects have been identified in either case.

"Meanwhile, officers are continuing to investigate an allegation of racially aggravated assault following an incident in Diss on September 17 where the victim was allegedly approached by another man and verbally abused. Enquiries are ongoing."

Sunnymeade, Crown Road, Buxton. Pic: Auction House/Hans Daugaard-Hansen Sunnymeade, Crown Road, Buxton. Pic: Auction House/Hans Daugaard-Hansen

Sunnymeade is being auctioned for £700,000 with Auction House on February 12. Mr Daugaard-Hansen was the managing director of a company which formerly ran the property as the Mead Lodge care home with 20 residents.

After a scathing Care Quality Commission inspection result in August which deemed it 'inadequate', the home closed at short notice.

The couple then re-opened it as a guesthouse last month with rooms for £45-£60 a night.

Bryan Baxter, Auction House auctioneer, said: "The property lends itself to other uses including potential re-development or conversion to multiple properties, subject to planning permission."