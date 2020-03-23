Bosses close Pensthorpe with ‘great sadness’ because of coronavirus threat

Bill and Deb Jordan, pictured in happier times at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. They have sadly now decided to close because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

The owners of Norfolk’s Pensthorpe Natural Park have taken the difficult decision to close because of coronavirus.

Bill and Deb Jordan, owners of the park, announced that the 700-acre beauty spot, near Fakenham, which had stayed open in the hope people could walk and keep their distance from each other, was to close.

They said: “We will remain closed for the foreseeable future, whilst the nation focuses on doing the right thing and helping each other through this unprecedented pandemic.

“The team has spent the past couple of weeks adapting the business and making difficult decisions, so that we can cope with the situation and look after our staff and visitors as best we can.

“Unfortunately now the time has come to put into action all of the measures that will keep us all safe, i.e: listening to government advice regarding non-essential travel, taking social distancing seriously and staying at home to stop the spread of this virus.

“Now the decision has been made to close our gates, we are concentrating on doing what is right for our staff and we are also working on the best way to ensure that our collection of birds, red squirrels and other resident wildlife will be well looked after during the time we are closed.

“Please be assured we will be answering any queries that come in however, as we have stated in our previous update last week, we ask for your patience just whilst we navigate this situation and tackle the urgent and high priority elements of the business first.

“As things change and unfold we will continue to keep you updated. In the meantime, as wildlife and nature continues to do its own thing, we are hoping to share inspiring stories, animal anecdotes, interactive learning and fun snippets via our social media channels for those of you who are isolated and are looking for inspirational content to keep you entertained whilst at home.

“We pass on our thoughts and best wishes to all of our much appreciated members, visitors and staff alike. Our passion for the reserve, the business, our staff, our members and our wonderful family have carried us and Pensthorpe forward for the last 17 years and we fully intend to ensure that remains the same for some more good years to come.”

