Owners of Royal Arcade resort to offering free rents on empty shops as a prize

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, who is meeting with the Royal Arcade owners next week. Pic; Archant.

Owners of Norwich's half-empty Royal Arcade are desperately trying to fill shop units by inviting businesses to win retail space in a competition.

Langleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Langleys toy shop at the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Meanwhile, the few remaining tenants such as Steve Scott, MD of toyshop Langleys, are in talks with landlords Legal & General over whether they too can enjoy a slash in rent - or free period.

Although taking a hit on renting units worth £15,000-£150,000 a year may encourage new tenants, it's a bitter pill to swallow for the remainers who continue to fork out on rent together with rates and service charge on top.

Mr Scott, who recently opened a new toy store in Chapelfield said he was unaware of the freebies but was meeting with Legal & General next week and 'hoping for a development.'

Andrew Haigh, divisional partner at Brown & Co. Pic: Brown & Co. Andrew Haigh, divisional partner at Brown & Co. Pic: Brown & Co.

The 'Let's Grow' competition launched by Legal & General, posted on the Royal Arcade website and twitter account, asks: 'Are you a small business owner, entrepreneur or just have a great idea? Fancy opening in the Royal Arcade, for free?'

People are invited to enter online with a closing date next month after which those shortlisted will be interviewed by a panel with retail space 'free of charge for an agreed period of time' starting in January.

The Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant The Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Norwich city councillor Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources, unaware of the move, said: "It's possibly a good idea but by no reason a sure-fire winner. I can see why the existing tenants are not particularly happy."

It's not unusual for landlords to offer free tenancies as a sweetener, usually for the first month, but in a competition format is less common, However, the firm Intu, which owns Chapelfield in Norwich, recently did this in a bid to fill space in its shopping complex in Derby.

Andrew Haigh, divisional partner at property firm Brown & Co, with a large commercial department, said it was being done more in the light of the current climate and that 'free' tenancies were being offered for a limited time in the arcade. He said one tenant was hopefully about to fill one of the arcade units as a result.

"The Victorian Royal Arcade is very attractive and offers small units for independent retailers which you don't often get in centre of big cities. I expect it to recover."

Norwich's Royal Arcade, once one of the city's top tourist attractions. Pic: Archant Norwich's Royal Arcade, once one of the city's top tourist attractions. Pic: Archant

A spokesperson from Legal & General told this newspaper: "Legal & General's 'Grow' initiative represents its latest step to respond to the evolution of the retail market and work in partnership with local retailers to deliver a more compelling shopping experience.

"The initiative was successfully rolled out last month at The Grafton shopping centre in Cambridge. We are looking forward to seeing the ideas."

What do you think? A good way of filling the arcade - or unfair for existing tenants?