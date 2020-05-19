Search

Advanced search

‘We were nervous, excited and proud’ - Husband and wife owners of Vanilla fashion launch online in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:29 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 19 May 2020

The couple who run Vanilla, Anita and Abhi Vadhir. Pic: Archant

The couple who run Vanilla, Anita and Abhi Vadhir. Pic: Archant

A couple who have run a successful women’s clothing store for more than 20 years in Norwich have used lockdown to launch it online.

Vanilla in Ipswich Road, Norwich. Pic: ArchantVanilla in Ipswich Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

A couple who’ve run a successful women’s clothing store for more than 20 years in Norwich have used lockdown to launch it online.

Vanilla, with a store in Ipswich Road, run by Anita and Abhi Vadhir, has now gone online to continue serving its customers.

Previously they had chosen not to sell online, priding themselves on face to face service to loyal shoppers who have stayed with them since they started in 1998. But after the coronavirus forced them to close their beloved store, albeit temporarily, they decided to take the plunge.

MORE: Tourism bosses gear up for July reopening but say: ‘We’re in limbo’

The website vanillanorwich.co.uk builds on the store’s USP which is all about building an entire outfit for customers with their stylist and fellow director Louise Lace helping bring together clothing and accessories to suit a person’s individual style and shape.

The store, founded on the principle of bringing unique clothing from a range of designers at affordable prices, now offers that same ‘Vanilla Loves’ range of items they have picked as wardrobe favourites online.

They have also divided the site into sections from jeans to jewellery as well as different designers and a biog on them too from Grace & Mila to Ichi.

Although Vanilla haven’t been online, they’ve used social media such as Instagram to promote their business, photographing outfits for sale. But now you can tap the products – and buy them.

The Vadhirs posted: “The new Vanilla store went live; we were nervous, excited and proud.

“Thank you all so much for placing your orders, everyone’s support, comments, likes and messages have been received with heartfelt love.

“We love every one of our customers and the support we have received from the Vanilla community in these difficult times has been nothing short of amazing. We’ve been thinking of ways to return this goodwill and how we bring Vanilla to you.”

The couple founded Vanilla after negotiating a rent-free period in a dilapidated supermarket in Ipswich Road and are still there today.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

In 2000 they opened a second shop in Sprowston Road which at it height had 16 staff but in 2012 they struggled in a difficult economic climate and took the sad decision to close that store.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Parking charges to return as people go back to work

Priority car parking for key town centre workers in Kings Lynn and Hunstanton is being phased out by west Norfolk council. Picture: GettyImages

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘It makes me feel isolated’: Deaf community call for more awareness during pandemic

Melissa Julings has spoken out in support of the deaf community during the pandemic. Photo: Melissa Julings
Drive 24