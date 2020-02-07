Search

Owners of fish and chip shop started in 1939 put it up for sale

PUBLISHED: 18:06 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 07 February 2020

A fish and chip shop that has been going for 81 years, since the outbreak of the Second World War, is up for sale after its owners decided to call it a day.

Paul and Victoria Slater, who have run the Long John Hill Fish Bar in Lakenham for six years, have decided to pursue a different career. Mrs Slater has already got a job elsewhere while Mr Slater continues to run the shop - and emphasised it's open to customers as usual.

He launched a petition last year against VAT on fish and chips, warning that the price of cod and haddock had 'gone through the roof.' He said at the time that rising costs would mean people could no longer afford the British staple meal of fish and chips.

The fish and chip shop, situated in a dense residential area, and including a two-three bedroom apartment is for sale for £199,950. A fish and chip shop started there in 1939.

Mr Slater said his wife had already found employment elsewhere but that he was continuing until the business was sold. He managed to get 2,000 people to sign the petition calling for VAT on fish and chips to be scrapped.

"The rising costs are not the reason I'm selling, I want do do something completely different. This has been a very profitable business."

The Long John Hill Fish Bar has had a turnover of in the region of £7,000 a week. Agents Everett, Masson & Furby, selling the business, said: "The business is well established and well regarded which is reflected in the turnover that is being enjoyed which we are advised is in the region of £7,000 per week. When taking into account the value of the residential accommodation, a full-time hands-on owner operator could be looking towards an adjusted net profit to a value in excess of £90,000 per annum.

"Currently operating as a traditional fish and chip shop on relatively short hours there is plenty of scope to increase turnover further particularly given the location in a large housing estate situated just off the city's busy ring road. With limited competition in the immediate vicinity and good customer parking there is ample opportunity to draw more people in."

