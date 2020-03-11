Search

Owner of Baby Buddha splits restaurant in half to sell

PUBLISHED: 07:33 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 11 March 2020

Yuk-Sun or 'Sonny' Ngai, ready to steam their renowned dumplings at Baby Buddha. Pic: Denise Bradley

The owners of Norwich's Baby Buddha Chinese restaurant in Ber Street have put the building up for sale - but in two halves.

Baby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & CoBaby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & Co

Ying-Kit Ngai put the building on the market back in 2018 but decided to keep it and is now selling it again - but with the chance of buying one half or the other.

Mr Ngai, who opened the restaurant back in 2009 with his parents, expanded into next door, formerly the Horse and Dray pub, so that the venue now extends from 135-137 and 139, Ber Street. It forms one large restaurant downstairs.

Now, wanting to scale back the business, you can buy either 135-137 for £325,000 or 139 for £225,000.

Baby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & CoBaby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & Co

The restaurant is famous for its dumplings - they were so good, they got through to the final of the Golden Chopsticks awards, founded by TV presenter Gok Wan last year.

Mr Ngai's father Yuk-Sun Ngai, who moved to Norwich in his twenties, learnt how to make the dumplings at the five-star Peninsula hotel in Hong Kong.

Baby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & CoBaby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & Co

But after expanding, Ying-Kit Ngai said he found the expense of running essentially two buildings - including business rates as well as costs for two dining areas and two kitchens, too much. If he sells either half, the properties, which have been made one downstairs, will be separated.

Number 135-137 Ber Street, the larger 'half' comprises a three-storey mid-terrace building with a ground floor extension. The ground floor provides a large open-plan area currently occupied by the restaurant and bar area with a rear kitchen, store and prep room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The second floor has a further bedroom, bathroom and kitchen/ living room.

There is storage in a cellar located under the bar and outside, a small garden.

Baby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & CoBaby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & Co

The other half, 139 Ber Street, is a three-storey Grade II listed building with a first floor kitchen and second floor residential accommodation. The ground floor provides a large open-plan well-presented restaurant and bar area. Upstairs is a large kitchen, food prep area and store. On the second floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Agents Brown & Co, selling the properties describe them by saying they are 'distinct and prominent.'

Baby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & CoBaby Buddha is up for sale. Pic: Homes24/Brown & Co

The delicious food at Baby Buddha. Pic: ArchantThe delicious food at Baby Buddha. Pic: Archant

