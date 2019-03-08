Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Is Mr Turner the last old fashioned shoe repairer in Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 13:06 01 May 2019

Richard Turner of Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Richard Turner of Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant

He has toiled away in his tiny cobbler’s shop for nearly half a century – but Mr Turner of Turner’s Shoes may soon be putting down his tools for good.

Open for business after nearly half a century. Richard Turner of Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant.Open for business after nearly half a century. Richard Turner of Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

If you've wandered past the shop, on the corner of Esdelle Street, near Anglia Square, you could be forgiven for thinking it had closed up years ago.

Security grilles obscure the windows but if you peer in, it's piled high with everything from old tins of boot polish to dusty laces and soles. This curious little shop, with graffiti on its adjacent wall, always seem closed – but in fact that is far from the truth.

MORE: One of Norwich's most famous restaurants closes down

Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant.Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Owner Richard Turner, 79, makes the journey from his home in Mattishall, near Dereham, by bus four days a week to sit in his shop to repair shoes. Much of the work is done by hand, stitching soles to men's shoes and mending zips in boots. Other work is completed with the aid of his battered but faithful 63-year old sewing machine.

Yet, he fears his business, which has been going since he opened up the shop in 1972, will not survive much longer.

“Everyone throws away shoes now, they don't repair them,” he said. “They buy cheap shoes and get rid of them. It's the same with electric kettles.”

Inside the Turners shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: ArchantInside the Turners shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Mr Turner, who is married to Joan, 74, is considering shutting up shop for good next year because of another worry: “Next year all the tax goes digital, I have an accountant but I just don't think I can cope with that.”

Mr Turner has been repairing shoes since he was 17, learning his trade in Manchester and working for a short while in a factory which used to be opposite his shop.

However, he soon went it alone, opening his own little business and still has some regular, loyal customers who keep him ticking over.

Some of the old fashioned equipment at Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant.Some of the old fashioned equipment at Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

The shop, just two rooms, is packed with old items and the back room taken up primarily by a large shoe and boot polisher.

“I know where everything is, of course I do,” he said.

Mr Turner doesn't have a phone in the shop, however incredibly he does have an online presence. Two reviews have been posted, both giving Turner's a five out of five rating. One stated: “High quality, cost-effective repairs from a good, old fashioned shop and wonderful tradesman done in a matter of hours.” Another added: “Brilliant service. A lovely man who gave my boots a new life, excellent job and within the same day.”

Richard Turner of Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: ArchantRichard Turner of Turner's shoe shop in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home Office post mortem examination due after man’s body found

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Teens sentenced after chickens jumped on and stamped on in Norwich

The bandstand at Eaton Park. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Brilliant Idlewild rock The Waterfront in triumphant Norwich return

Idlewild, Waterfont, April 30
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists