WATCH: How to avoid the haircut from hell: Salon boss dons wig to give self-isolation tips
PUBLISHED: 12:17 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 05 April 2020
A Norwich hairdresser has offered up some vital tips on how to cut your own fringe while at home without getting in a tangle.
Lauren Barratt, from Brooke, who runs Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, has posted five videos on her website and YouTube on how to avoid a fringe disaster. While hair salons are closed because of coronavirus, many people are opting to try and cut their own hair – and Ms Barratt has some top tips to avoid a disaster.
So, she dons a fringe hairpiece so she’s not cutting her real hair and has filmed herself cutting various types of fringe from long and choppy, to a more soft ‘commercial’ fringe, to plain short.
“Preparation is key, you must wash and blow dry your hair as if you were going out, dry it where you wear your fringe and follow your hairdresser’s line, she advises. She scraps her own professional equipment for a pair of her ‘dog scissors’ and starts cutting while advising.
She points out that in fact you should never cut in a straight line, but instead make tiny Vs and if you cut nearer your face, it will be heavier, but by holding the fringe away, you’ll create a softer look.
Ms Barratt started training at Toni & guy in Norwich and in London and was Employee of the Year before opening her own salon in NOrwich in 2016 with her two dogs, Bertie and Henry which became an instant hit with customers.
You can watch the videos on the website by clicking here