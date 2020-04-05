Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: How to avoid the haircut from hell: Salon boss dons wig to give self-isolation tips

PUBLISHED: 12:17 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 05 April 2020

Stone Hairdressing stylist Lauren Barratt dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe while at home in self-isolation. Pic: Stone/Archant

Stone Hairdressing stylist Lauren Barratt dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe while at home in self-isolation. Pic: Stone/Archant

A Norwich hairdresser has offered up some vital tips on how to cut your own fringe while at home without getting in a tangle.

Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: Stone

Lauren Barratt, from Brooke, who runs Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, has posted five videos on her website and YouTube on how to avoid a fringe disaster. While hair salons are closed because of coronavirus, many people are opting to try and cut their own hair – and Ms Barratt has some top tips to avoid a disaster.

MORE: ‘I’ve been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: Stone

So, she dons a fringe hairpiece so she’s not cutting her real hair and has filmed herself cutting various types of fringe from long and choppy, to a more soft ‘commercial’ fringe, to plain short.

“Preparation is key, you must wash and blow dry your hair as if you were going out, dry it where you wear your fringe and follow your hairdresser’s line, she advises. She scraps her own professional equipment for a pair of her ‘dog scissors’ and starts cutting while advising.

She points out that in fact you should never cut in a straight line, but instead make tiny Vs and if you cut nearer your face, it will be heavier, but by holding the fringe away, you’ll create a softer look.

Ms Barratt started training at Toni & guy in Norwich and in London and was Employee of the Year before opening her own salon in NOrwich in 2016 with her two dogs, Bertie and Henry which became an instant hit with customers.

Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: Stone

You can watch the videos on the website by clicking here

Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street. Pic: StoneStone Hairdressing, Wensum Street. Pic: Stone

Lauren Barratt, Stone Hairdressing. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt, Stone Hairdressing. Pic: Stone

Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: Stone

Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: Stone

Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: Stone

Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: Stone

Lauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: StoneLauren Barratt from Stone Hairdressing dons a wig to show you how to cut your fringe in self-isolation. Pic: Stone

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Coronavirus: Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708

Hospitals in Norfolk have recorded more coronavirus related deaths. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: How supermarkets are tackling online shopping chaos

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Fond memories shared of Taverham’s waving man

George Martin, who used to sit on the side of Fakenham Road in Taverham and wave at passers by. Picture; Layla Howe

‘We’re desperate’: Firm producing masks for key workers begs for support

Making face visors at Panel Graphic. Picture: Panel Graphic

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: How supermarkets are tackling online shopping chaos

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Fond memories shared of Taverham’s waving man

George Martin, who used to sit on the side of Fakenham Road in Taverham and wave at passers by. Picture; Layla Howe

Arrests made after £60,000 cannabis factory discovery

Scorpion East police officers located a £60,000 cannabis factory in Lowestoft. Picture: Scorpion Team Twitter

Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708

Hospitals in Norfolk have recorded more coronavirus related deaths. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Developer’s bid to reduce affordable housing in controversial housing plan

The site where MLN wants to build 43 homes. Picture: Google
Drive 24