Search

Advanced search

Boss of Potters Resort confirms job losses because of Covid

PUBLISHED: 17:12 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 08 September 2020

John Potter, who runs Potters Resort, pictured before confirming the firm is in consultation with staff. Pic: Archant

John Potter, who runs Potters Resort, pictured before confirming the firm is in consultation with staff. Pic: Archant

Archant

The owner of Norfolk’s Potters holiday resort has vowed the venue will bounce back after being forced to cut staff.

Potters Resort, in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: ArchantPotters Resort, in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Archant

John Potter, who took over the running of Potters in Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth from his late father Brian, confirmed the firm is currently in the process of formal consultation.

Some staff have already learned their roles are to be made redundant but Mr Potter said he was confident for the future.

He said he believed the boom in staycations combined with the new Covid safety measures being taken at the venue would result in “a very strong foundation to bounce back”. He added that he believed there would be “many more employment opportunities” going forward.

MORE: Latin American-themed restaurant in Norwich to close

Mr Potter said: “As we are in the process of a formal consultation with the team we are unable to say exactly how many redundancies there may be.

“We can say that we are, of course, trying to keep as many of our brilliant, friendly team as possible but clearly Covid restrictions are having a huge impact on our business operations that range from theatre to gym and sports and restaurants to bars and events while making sure we maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe.

“It is certainly very sad that in our 100th anniversary year we are having to consider shrinking the team temporarily while Covid is restricting our operations, but we are very confident that the boom in staycations and particularly our Covid-friendly restaurant suites and safe all-inclusive offering will give us a very strong foundation to bounce back and provide many more employment opportunities for the next 100 years of our success story here on the east coast.”

Mr Potter said the summer season since Potters had reopened after temporarily closing because of coronavirus had been “very successful”

We have just concluded a very successful summer with some superb feedback from our lovely guests,” he added. “The 50 Covid-friendly private restaurant suites overlooking our new south terrace are proving to be a huge hit.

“We are now pausing for a month whilst we invest in larger entertainment spaces and new multiple stages to allow for even more social distancing and forward bookings are very strong for the autumn and festive season that follow our reopening on October 5.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Boss of Potters Resort confirms job losses because of Covid

John Potter, who runs Potters Resort, pictured before confirming the firm is in consultation with staff. Pic: Archant

Mum shocked as driver blasts horn at daughter, four, on pony

Alice Sergison's four-year-old daughter Delilah was riding their pony by the Kingsway garage on Hempton Road where she said a woman driving her car pulled away while blasting her horn at them. Picture: Alice Sergison

Gibson wants to lead by example at City

Ben Gibson is keen to hit the ground running with Norwich City. Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Plans for third McDonalds in seaside town approved

McDonalds has won approval to put a new restaurant and drive-thru on the Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN