Boss of Potters Resort confirms job losses because of Covid

The owner of Norfolk’s Potters holiday resort has vowed the venue will bounce back after being forced to cut staff.

John Potter, who took over the running of Potters in Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth from his late father Brian, confirmed the firm is currently in the process of formal consultation.

Some staff have already learned their roles are to be made redundant but Mr Potter said he was confident for the future.

He said he believed the boom in staycations combined with the new Covid safety measures being taken at the venue would result in “a very strong foundation to bounce back”. He added that he believed there would be “many more employment opportunities” going forward.

Mr Potter said: “As we are in the process of a formal consultation with the team we are unable to say exactly how many redundancies there may be.

“We can say that we are, of course, trying to keep as many of our brilliant, friendly team as possible but clearly Covid restrictions are having a huge impact on our business operations that range from theatre to gym and sports and restaurants to bars and events while making sure we maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe.

“It is certainly very sad that in our 100th anniversary year we are having to consider shrinking the team temporarily while Covid is restricting our operations, but we are very confident that the boom in staycations and particularly our Covid-friendly restaurant suites and safe all-inclusive offering will give us a very strong foundation to bounce back and provide many more employment opportunities for the next 100 years of our success story here on the east coast.”

Mr Potter said the summer season since Potters had reopened after temporarily closing because of coronavirus had been “very successful”

“We have just concluded a very successful summer with some superb feedback from our lovely guests,” he added. “The 50 Covid-friendly private restaurant suites overlooking our new south terrace are proving to be a huge hit.

“We are now pausing for a month whilst we invest in larger entertainment spaces and new multiple stages to allow for even more social distancing and forward bookings are very strong for the autumn and festive season that follow our reopening on October 5.”