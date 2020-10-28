Business owner opens new cafe and seafood restaurant

Marcus Pearcey, who has taken over the East Hills cafe in Brundall Marina. Pic: EDP Archant

Marcus Pearcey, who recently banned a WI member from his Oak Bar and Terrace, Thorpe St Andrew, in a row about a burger, has taken over the former East Hills cafe in Brundall Marina.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former East Hills cafe is now a cafe by day and Bay Seafood Restaurant by night. Pic: EDP The former East Hills cafe is now a cafe by day and Bay Seafood Restaurant by night. Pic: EDP

He is opening it on Friday as a cafe during the day and The Bay seafood restaurant by night as well as serving Sunday lunches. The cafe will be open every day with breakfast served from 9.30am until 11.30am with lunch until 4pm and the seafood restaurant until 9pm serving oysters, mussels, fruits de mer and scallops among other dishes.

Mr Pearcey opened the restaurant in Thorpe in 2019 and then opened it for key workers during lock-down as well as launching a meals on wheels type service for those in need. He also runs a farm shop in Blofield.

East Hills was formerly run by a couple who opened it as a cafe in 2017 after a fire caused serious damage there in 2016.

Mr Pearcey said: “I am proud to be adding East Hills to our little family. The cafe will be open every day with a lovely Sunday lunch as well as being a perfect spot to relax and unwind.

The former East Hills cafe is now a cafe by day and Bay Seafood Restaurant by night. Pic: EDP The former East Hills cafe is now a cafe by day and Bay Seafood Restaurant by night. Pic: EDP

“In the evening we switch it up to the Bay Seafood Restaurant – fresh seasonal seafood is the concept and it’s open Wednesday to Saturday evenings.

“Who doesn’t want to eat fresh seafood by the Norfolk Broads? Over lunchtime we still serve fabulous fish dishes alongside our delicious cafe menu.

“I think as a local family business you look at five years, not 12 months and hence you invest in that, not what you get back in the short term. I wanted a seafood restaurant and it’s in a perfect location.”

Breakfast dishes include a full English, with a vegan option, porridge, smoked salmon and scrambled egg on sourdough bread, smoked kippers, bacon or sausage baguette. At lunchtime, you can choose from lots of dishes including ham, egg and chips, jacket potatoes, baguettes, paninis and desserts. Coffee and cake is also on the menu as well as desserts like sticky toffee pudding and chocolate brownies.

Marcus Pearcey, who has taken over the East Hills cafe in Brundall Marina. Pic: EDP Marcus Pearcey, who has taken over the East Hills cafe in Brundall Marina. Pic: EDP

Mr Pearcey recently banned a WI member after she placed an aggressive review on ratings site Tripadvisor – since removed by moderators – and her husband even returned a day later to continue the argument.