‘It was a sad day when Vanilla closed its doors’ - Norwich fashion brand relaunches online

PUBLISHED: 11:52 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 23 September 2020

Louise Lace, who's relaunching Vanilla online only. Pic: supplied

Louise Lace, who's relaunching Vanilla online only. Pic: supplied

Archant

The new owner of Norwich independent boutique Vanilla has announced a date for when it relaunches online.

Vanilla store in Ipswich Road, which closed its doors after 23 years. Pic: EDP

Stylist Louise Lace, a former fellow director, has created a new website for Vanilla, which recently closed its doors in Ipswich Road after 23 years.

Owners Abhi and Anita Vadhir decided to retire and Ms Lace, who had worked with them almost from the start, decided to take over the business.

She has now announced Vanilla ‘Chapter Two’ will relaunch on Thursday, September 24 at 4pm.

Louise Lace, who's relaunching Vanilla online only. Pic: supplied

She said: “It was a very sad day when Vanilla closed its doors but I have always had the confidence that Vanilla would remain the place to shop as more and more of our customers turned to shopping online so when Abhi and Anita offered me the option to own the brand it was an offer I couldn’t refuse.

“Covid 19 has definitely had an effect on the way we shop, but the love for Vanilla and the exciting brands that we bring to our customers has become stronger than ever.”

Louise Lace, who's relaunching Vanilla online only. Pic: supplied

She’s offering a new service of 40 minute virtual styling appointments, available to book online in which you can see the latest arrivals and chat to her about fit, shape, style and trends.

