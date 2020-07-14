‘Sit at home or accept it’: Shop boss on face masks
PUBLISHED: 09:39 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 14 July 2020
Archant
The owner of one of Norwich’s oldest stores said it’s ‘not a big ask’ to require customers to wear face coverings.
Steve Scott, who runs Langleys with a shop in the Royal Arcade and Chapelfield, said it would become the ‘new norm’ to wear a mask while shopping.
MORE: Family put up for sale seven bedroom house and farm in 500 acres
It comes as the government has made wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets mandatory from July 24 or else face a £100 fine.
Mr Scott said: “I dont think it will deter shoppers, I think people are fairly compliant. I think it will become the new norm, and people have two choices; sit at home or accept it’s a measure of fortifying the progress we’ve made so far.
“I haven’t been wearing a face mask but it’s belt and braces and I’m waiting on clarity on using visors which are a lot more comfortable. Staff have been wearing face masks, they like wearing the Batman ones. It’s not up to staff to police it and any troublemakers will be given short shrift, but it’s not a big ask when there’s a national emergency.”
Langleys has had a presence in Norwich since 1883.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.