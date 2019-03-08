Search

Hairdresser offers local firms pop-up space in her salon

PUBLISHED: 17:22 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 13 November 2019

Deb Dominic, who has offered up pop-up space in her hair salon. Pic: submitted

A Norwich hair stylist who relocated into a historic building has now launched a space for local pop-up businesses.

The Hairsmiths hair salon in Timberhill. Pic: ArchantThe Hairsmiths hair salon in Timberhill. Pic: Archant

Deb Dominic, who owns Hairsmiths, now based in Number 33, Timberhill, recently renovated the four-storey pink building which dates to 1700 - and has included a creative space for pop-ups.

She's already signed up several local independents for the space. The pop-ups will get two to three in the space and their logo written on the window which each firm can dress how they want.

Ms Dominic, who expanded her hair salon business from her former base in Guildhall Hill, said: "When I took on this salon, I wanted to do something different. I want to bring in businesses which don't have a footprint in the high street because we have so much spare space here and really want to build up the pop-ups which are all great independent and creative businesses which are not directly connected with hairdressing, and offer them space before Christmas."

The pop-up space which offers wording for each firm in the window. Pic: ArchantThe pop-up space which offers wording for each firm in the window. Pic: Archant

The pop-ups include the Loved by Lucia clothing brand, Bam & Arrow interiors which is a lifestyle shop based at Strattons Hotel in Swaffham curated by Hannah Hughes.

Also making an appearance will be Cocoes cafe deli, also part of Strattons, which boasts a menu including Norfolk fish cakes with fennel slaw or quiches, mezes, tapas as well as an all day breakfast or homemade cake and biscuits such as lemon polenta, rosewater and raspberry meringues, sticky ginger or fudgy nut slice.

Also Bella Singleton will be bringing her unique print designs - she creates botannical images using geometric shapes which feature on all kinds of different length scarves.

Ms Dominic said: "We pride ourselves on our glorious network of wonderful independents and admirable designers and creatives in this fine city of Norwich and for a long time have worked building these wonderful connections.

"Now we have the space to invite our faves to our home in Timberhill and showcase all the greatness that they are. The window will not only have each business'/designer's logo and showcase dates displayed but will also be handed over to each creative to dress...not just cutting hair but creating talking points and building more networks."

Ms Dominic has been in hairdressing since 1998, training with Toni & Guy before setting up on her own in 2011 and now has seven employees.

