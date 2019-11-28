Owner of corner shop takes on supermarket giant with his fruit and veg

Norfolk Dairy Fresh takes on Tesco; Mohammed Karmi is helping to run the shop. Pic: Archant

The owner of a convenience store is taking on Tesco by opening up a fresh fruit and veg section to rival the supermarket giant just a few doors away.

Makwan Nader, who owns Norfolk Daily Fresh on Magdalen Road has just expanded his corner shop by selling fresh fruit and veg in a large section at the front of the store.

He's hoping to win over customers from the Tesco Express just a few doors up which also stocks fresh produce, but a much smaller selection.

Mr Nader, who lives in Norwich and who has run the shop for four years, owning the building it's in too, gets the fruit and veg from London, making a trip to source the produce twice a week. But if the new venture takes off, he hopes to stock items from local farmers.

And he's undeterred by the fact Tesco is just up the road. He said: "Selling a large selection of fruit and vegetables seems to be a big success. We try and stock different varieties; for instance we have four different kinds of tomatoes and items you can't easily get from supermarkets.

"We display it all at the front and it looks so colourful. We think it's much better quality than anything you could buy at Tesco."

Mr Nader is selling nearly 20 different kinds of fruit including more unusual types such as cactus fruit, otherwise known as prickly pears, and pomelo, a large citrus fruit resembling a grapefruit. He's also selling 25 different kinds of vegetables, again including things you'd find difficult to buy in a supermarket such as yams, raw turmeric, mukhi, a root vegetable and kudu, which is like a pumpkin.

He's added a large display at the front so the shop resembles an old-fashioned grocer's with all the items beautifully displayed and with paper bags for people to help themselves with.

Mr Nader also sells fresh halal meat and unusual types including goat and mutton as well as other food items difficult to source such as lavash bread which is an Armenian flatbread as well as a wide variety of goat's cheese. He also stocks 19 different kinds of rice.

He is hoping to expand further by offering take-away sandwiches, cakes and sweet treats like baklava too.

A relative, Mohammed Karmi is helping to run the shop.

