Search

Advanced search

Market trader takes on more workers as demand for plants grows in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:35 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 05 May 2020

Joe Ridoutt. Pic: submitted

Joe Ridoutt. Pic: submitted

A Norwich market stall holder who thought business was finished because of coronavirus has taken on extra staff to cope with demand.

Joe Ridoutt pictured at his market stall. Pic: ArchantJoe Ridoutt pictured at his market stall. Pic: Archant

Joe Ridoutt, who runs Bo-Tanical, closed down a couple of weeks before lockdown he was so sure trade would dwindle. He’d got a website and suddenly saw a massive uptake for plants delivered to people in self-isolation.

After imagining he’d be out of work until lockdown eased, in fact the former estate agent has been working 100 hours a week. In fact he’s had to take on three people to help him get the orders out with plans for another as he predicts a bumper bank holiday weekend.

MORE: Hotel boss pledges another 10,000 free hot meals for the NHS and front line workers

One of the baby pots sold by Mr Ridoutt. Pic: Bo-TanicalOne of the baby pots sold by Mr Ridoutt. Pic: Bo-Tanical

Mr Ridoutt, who started the business on the market in 2018, prides himself on selling mainly lower cost plants and lots of them but unlike many firms, will deliver anywhere in the UK for an extra charge.

Mr Ridoutt sells larger outdoor plants such as bonsai trees ideal for balconies or patios but mainly specialises in house plants – which have really caught on as so many people are stuck in self-isolation in houses with no gardens or little outside space. He’s now getting more than 300 orders a week – but the huge growth is giving him a problem. As he doesn’t own a warehouse, he is running out of space to stock items in his converted double garage at home in Spixworth.

As a result, he sometimes has to close orders temporarily to allow him to re-stock.

One of the bonsai trees sold by Mr Ridoutt. Pic: Bo-TanicalOne of the bonsai trees sold by Mr Ridoutt. Pic: Bo-Tanical

“It’s a very nice problem to have,” he said. “Plants bring a lot of happiness, when I deliver locally to people, the reaction when they see a plant left on their doorstep makes them so happy in all this gloom.

“I used to be an estate agent and I’d sometimes get a bit of a frosty reception whereas people are happy to see me now. When I closed the market stall a couple of weeks before lockdown, I thought I’d have to take some time off but I’ve never been busier.”

Mr Ridoutt operates a contactless delivery and said people were ordering all kinds of items but the very small houseplants called ‘baby pots’ in a small tub and with dozens of varieties to choose from were always popular.

Mr Ridoutt is now looking at whether he needs to continue operating a stall on the market going forwards. “I love being on the market, it’s so different from online, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

18 new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk care homes

The latest ONS figures show the CQC has reported more than 4,300 deaths in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24