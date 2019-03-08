Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

PUBLISHED: 10:31 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 30 March 2019

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

Auctioneers hope a buyer can be found for this 18 bedroom seaside hotel going under the hammer for £550,000 after it failed to sell on the open market for £900,000 last summer.

The Overstrand Court hotel is up for auction. Pic: Auction House.The Overstrand Court hotel is up for auction. Pic: Auction House.

The Overstrand Court hotel, owned by the same family for many years, went up for sale with a different agent last August but after it didn’t sell, is now being auctioned.

MORE; What’s it like working with your mum?

Standing on a 1.5 acre wooded plot the house, which is Arts and Crafts in style hails from the era when people would convalesce by the sea, enjoying the fresh air. The property, being auctioned on April 10, became a hotel in the 1950s.

Auctioneer Bryan Baxter, from Auction House, described it as “arranged over three floors with some 18 bedrooms in total and an array of ground floor rooms to include a reception, bar, dining and sitting rooms with the principal of these taking advantage of views over the south facing rear garden. “The property still retains much of its original charm, character and period features but requires a significant programme of modernisation and improvement to restore it to its former glory.”

Table tennis on the lawn and breathing in fresh air; the Overstrand Court hote depicted in a painting in its heyday.Pic: Archant.Table tennis on the lawn and breathing in fresh air; the Overstrand Court hote depicted in a painting in its heyday.Pic: Archant.

The owners, brothers Mark and James Northway grew up in the property, built in 1903, after their father bought it in the early 1970s.

They really want it to be restored.

Situated close to the beach, it is believed to have been used as a convalescent home, gentlemen’s ‘finishing school’ before being requisitioned for army use in the second world war.

Inside the Overstrand Court hotel, once grand but now up for auction. Pic: Auction House.Inside the Overstrand Court hotel, once grand but now up for auction. Pic: Auction House.

Once a grand hotel near the sea but now the Overstrand Court hotel looks rather forlorn and is up for auction. Pic: Auction House.Once a grand hotel near the sea but now the Overstrand Court hotel looks rather forlorn and is up for auction. Pic: Auction House.

Bryan Baxter, Auction House. Pic: Archant.Bryan Baxter, Auction House. Pic: Archant.

Most Read

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Solar panel scam warning issued by watchdogs after attempts to con Norfolk people

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk not to fall for a scam over solar panels. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fly-tippers target RSPCA charity shop

Rubbish dumped in the RSPCA's bin included an item which identified a business Picture: Submitted

‘We always have hope’ - parents of murdered mum Michelle Bettles reveal new clue

John Bettles visits the grave of his daughter Michelle Bettles who was murdered in 2002. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crack under pressure? Not a chance, insists City chief Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants no let up against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

‘Plumes of smoke going up into the sky’: 40 firefighters tackle house fire in west Norfolk

Ten fire crews were called to the house fire in Longview Close, Snettisham. Picture: Jon Clifton

Man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs

Police arrested a man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs near Weavers Lane, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists