Search

Advanced search

Land disposal deal could boost profits

PUBLISHED: 17:07 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:09 28 November 2018

Dan Evans

Dan Evans

Archant

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

If you are thinking of selling some property that has scope for development, you should seek advice Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoIf you are thinking of selling some property that has scope for development, you should seek advice Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overage Agreements have become a more common trend in recent years when dealing with the disposal of land. Overage Agreements, also known as Claw Back Agreements or Deeds of Covenant, give a seller the right to further payments in the event that the buyer develops the land being sold.

Traditionally, they were more commonly seen in transactions involving land specifically earmarked for development, such as that being sold with the benefit of planning permission. This protected a seller from the buyer developing more on the land and making greater profits. An overage enabled the seller to share in those extra profits.

In the last five to 10 years, they have become far more common and are used in land transactions where there is any potential for development. This includes sales of properties with large gardens where it may be possible to add a further dwelling/s.

The idea behind an Overage Agreement is that it lasts for somewhere between 25-50 years (on average) and, if a buyer obtains a planning permission which increases the value of the land, the seller will be entitled to a further payment.

An agreement would specify a percentage (commonly 50pc), being the share of the uplift in value that would be due to the seller. To be clear, this is not 50pc of the final developed value of the land, but 50pc of the difference in the value of the land with planning permission compared with the value of the land without planning permission.

An Overage Deed will contain mechanisms that dictate how the Overage is to be calculated and when it is triggered. It is very important that a legal advisor reviews such provisions comprehensively, as small changes to the drafting can make a big difference to the meaning of an Overage Agreement.

If you are thinking of selling some property that has scope for development, you should discuss with your selling agent whether or not overage may be appropriate. If you decide that overage is appropriate,

or you are purchasing land that is subject to an Overage Agreement, you should take legal advice.

www.cozens-hardy.com

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

BDO in merger talks to form UK’s fifth-largest accountant

BDO's office on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps.

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide