Over 1,000 people enjoy vintage event at Gressenhall

Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event. Picture: Supplied by Philip Miles Archant

Visitors to a Norfolk museum braved the rain on bank holiday Monday to enjoy a day of vintage fun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event. Picture: Supplied by Philip Miles Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event. Picture: Supplied by Philip Miles

Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event which celebrates all things vintage from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Those who visited enjoyed dancing in the chapel and fields, while others went back to school for some 1970s lessons in the museum's restored school room in the workhouse grounds.

Classic cars and vintage vehicles, including camper vans, motorbikes and scooters were on display, as well as a vintage market with stalls.

Visitors dressed up in outfits from the decades and enjoyed live music from Austin Beats and The Summertime Kings.

Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event. Picture: Supplied by Philip Miles Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event. Picture: Supplied by Philip Miles

During the rest of half term, until June 2, Gressenhall is hosting an Awash with Colour event and on Sunday, June 9, doors will open for free for Open Farm Sunday.

Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event. Picture: Supplied by Philip Miles Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event. Picture: Supplied by Philip Miles

You may also want to watch: