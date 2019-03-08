Over 1,000 people enjoy vintage event at Gressenhall
PUBLISHED: 13:12 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 29 May 2019
Visitors to a Norfolk museum braved the rain on bank holiday Monday to enjoy a day of vintage fun.
Over 1,300 people attended Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, for the Retro Revival event which celebrates all things vintage from the 1950s to the 1970s.
Those who visited enjoyed dancing in the chapel and fields, while others went back to school for some 1970s lessons in the museum's restored school room in the workhouse grounds.
Classic cars and vintage vehicles, including camper vans, motorbikes and scooters were on display, as well as a vintage market with stalls.
Visitors dressed up in outfits from the decades and enjoyed live music from Austin Beats and The Summertime Kings.
During the rest of half term, until June 2, Gressenhall is hosting an Awash with Colour event and on Sunday, June 9, doors will open for free for Open Farm Sunday.