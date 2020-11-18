Shops in Oulton Broad working together during lockdown

A number of retailers are adapting as they team up and help each other amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Owners of five shops in Oulton Broad have joined forces during the latest lockdown.

With numerous non food shops that have been forced to close across Lowestoft in the latest lockdown continuing to provide services by using online sales backed up by ‘click and collect’ purchases, the small businesses in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad have joined together to help one another.

Owners of The Gift Shop, Sweet Obsession, DD Music Geek, Lee’s Fishing Tackle and Fizz of Essence at Glam.R are collaborating so that they can each be a pick up point for click and collect orders from each other’s shops.

Andrew Page, owner of The Gift Shop, said: “When a customer makes a click and collect purchase from one of our shops we will do our best to arrange a convenient time for them to pop down and collect their items.

“However if we are unavailable at the time the customer needs us, by working together with neighbouring businesses we can arrange to leave the order with one of the other shops and the customer can collect it from there instead.

“This means we can offer a much wider range of collection times, which means a better service for our customers”.

Mr Page added: “It is vital to quickly adapt to the challenges that a lockdown puts on shops forced to close their doors, and as small independent businesses we have the ability to do that.

“By working together like this all our businesses can benefit, and ultimately we can reward the loyalty of our wonderful customers by offering extra flexibility in these difficult times.

“Now more than ever the ‘Shop Local and Shop Small’ action is crucial to all of the amazing small shops we have in the area, and in return we will do everything we can to offer the very best service for our customers”.

In addition to the click and collect service, the Oulton Broad shops can also offer local delivery within Lowestoft and can ship items anywhere with post and courier services.

The participating stores are: The Gift Shop at 119 Bridge Road, online at www.thetraditionalgiftshop.com or Facebook: The Gift Shop - Oulton Broad or call 01502 573219; Sweet Obsession at 119a Bridge Road, online at Facebook: Sweet Obsession Oulton Broad or call 07796 933345; DD Music Geek, 111a Bridge Road, online at www.ddmusicgeek.co.uk or Facebook: DD Music Geek or call 07584 281556; Lee’s Fishing Tackle, 6/7 The Boulevard on Bridge Road, online at Facebook: Lee’s Oulton Broad Fishing Tackle or call 01502 539593 and Fizz of Essence at Glam.R, 146 Bridge Road, online at www.fizzofessence.co.uk

Facebook: Fizz of Essence or call 01502 565121.

