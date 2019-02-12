Search

‘End of an era’ as traditional village post office is moved to modern new store

PUBLISHED: 14:27 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 07 March 2019

Ormesby Post Office is in line to be transformed into a SPAR convenient store. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Villagers have hailed as “the end of an era” a rural post office’s move into the modern era.

The Spar in North Road, Ormesby, which will soon have a post office branch Picture: Google MapsThe Spar in North Road, Ormesby, which will soon have a post office branch Picture: Google Maps

The Post Office has confirmed the traditional hub in Ormesby St Margaret will move to the Spar store in North Road nearby.

It will mean longer opening hours, seven days a week, and a “modern open-plan retail environment”, according to a statement.

It said: “This will be an extra 71 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week including all-day Sunday and Wednesday and Saturday afternoons.

“The branch will open significantly earlier and will close much later.

“It will also mark an end to lunchtime closing.

“These changes will make it far more convenient for customers to visit.

The move from Cromer Road is billed as part of a major modernisation programme across the network.

Wendy Hamilton, of the Post Office, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

Parish councillor Geoff Freeman welcomed the move but said it was the “end of an era” for the small branch run by the Graystone family since the 1950s.

Overall, however, he was happy the village was keeping the life-line service.

At one time, he added, Ormesby had its own sorting office, twice daily deliveries and even a post on Christmas day - some people dropping their cards off on December 25 and expecting them to reach their destination on the same day.

A date for the move has yet to be confirmed.

