Village Post Office in line for major transformation into convenient store

Ormesby Post Office is in line to be transformed into a SPAR convenient store. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A village Post Office is in line for a major transformation into a convenient store which will see its opening hours significantly extended.

As part of the modernisation programme the Post Office in Ormesby is proposed to be converted into a SPAR and will be open for an additional 71 hours and 30 minutes a week.

The new site would be in 13 North Road, Ormesby.

It is designed to make it easier for customers to do business through a modern open plan environment.

Post Office services would be provided from an open-plan counter alongside the retail counter.

Opening hours would be Monday to Saturday, 7am to 6.30pm and Sunday, 8am to 12.30pm.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The Post Office will hold a public consultation where it will look for feedback.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 434136.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

The consultation will close on February 1, 2019.