Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

PUBLISHED: 14:36 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 29 July 2019

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant

Archant

Another major retailer is set to leave Norwich.

The Original Factory Shop in Castle Mall. Picture: ArchantThe Original Factory Shop in Castle Mall. Picture: Archant

The Original Factory Shop will be leaving Castle Mall when it sells its remaining stock, staff have confirmed.

The Norwich store was not one of the 32 which were planned for closure following a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

MORE: Revealed: Norwich's Castle Mall to get new name and new look

You may also want to watch:

It was revealed earlier this month that The Original Factory shop would be shutting the stores in a move to restrucure debts and close loss-making stores.

However, Norwich was not mentioned as one of those earmarked for closure.

The news will be a blow not only to staff set to lose their jobs, but to Castle Mall.

The shopping centre has recently revealed it will be rebranding itself as the Castle Quarter.

Sources said the change is to reflect Castle Mall's transformation from a simple shopping centre to a more experiential destination offering food, cinema, a gym and soon a bowling alley.

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Company director banned from driving for speeding

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City Debate – your pre-season questions answered

Josip Drmic enjoyed his afternoon in Luton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘One of the worst things I’ve ever seen’ - Youtube star witnesses violent attack in Norwich

Vlogger Jack Dean, who is known as JaackMaate on social media, was walking down King Street when he saw a man being assaulted on Friday night. Photo: Denise Bradley/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists