Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

Another major retailer is set to leave Norwich.

The Original Factory Shop will be leaving Castle Mall when it sells its remaining stock, staff have confirmed.

The Norwich store was not one of the 32 which were planned for closure following a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

It was revealed earlier this month that The Original Factory shop would be shutting the stores in a move to restrucure debts and close loss-making stores.

However, Norwich was not mentioned as one of those earmarked for closure.

The news will be a blow not only to staff set to lose their jobs, but to Castle Mall.

The shopping centre has recently revealed it will be rebranding itself as the Castle Quarter.

Sources said the change is to reflect Castle Mall's transformation from a simple shopping centre to a more experiential destination offering food, cinema, a gym and soon a bowling alley.