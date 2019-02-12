Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights Emma Knights

Time is running out to save a pub at a Norwich beauty spot.

The Cock, in Long John Hill, Lakenham, has been put up for sale with planning permission approved for two homes on the land passed in April last year.

The Norwich and Norfolk branch of Camra was able to list the pub, which has stood empty for more than a year, as an asset of community value in May 2017.

This means if it is put up for sale then they must be informed and have the chance to put in a bid.

But with the building going on the market on March 19, the deadline is fast approaching with no bidder yet found.

Richard Dixon, 60, is the pub protection officer for CAMRA Norwich. He does not think there is much hope.

He said: “Anyone will be able to put in a bid when it is on sale but it may not be kept as a pub especially with the planning permission already approved.

“By putting in a bid we would be able to delay the sale by six months, but we would still need to raise the money.

“There must be someone out there who is willing to take a pub on?”

In 2017, planning for homes on the site was sought. However, this was withdrawn, and Building Plans Ltd reissued the plans the following year with success.

Mr Dixon added: “Norwich City Council is promoting use of the river and the pub is in a beautiful location.

“With The Marlpit opening the other side of the river it is a perfect location.”

Ian Stamp, chairman of Norwich and Norfolk Camra, fears that people are not valuing their pubs any more.

He said: “It seems that pubs in the community are not very important any more.

“With many closing, I think people don’t agree with us about their importance in the community.

“Pubs give people a place to go in their community instead of spending life in a bubble.”