Search

Advanced search

Online food delivery slots begin to appear as supermarkets fight to expand capacity

PUBLISHED: 13:18 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 26 April 2020

Retired journalist John Evans. Pic: submitted

Retired journalist John Evans. Pic: submitted

Supermarkets are fighting to improve service after criticism from self-isolating shoppers saying they are unable to secure delivery or click and collect slots.

Asda's website showing slots for delivery are available. Pic: ArchantAsda's website showing slots for delivery are available. Pic: Archant

After weeks of lockdown, and some people saying they have to stay up until midnight to find a delivery, supermarkets say they have improved their availability.

When this newspaper tried to obtain a home delivery or click and collect service, many appeared to be available.

Tesco had no available click and collects from its Norwich Sprowston superstore, but did have plenty of home deliveries for Monday evening from 7pm to 10pm costing from £2.50 to £4.

Asda in Norwich had two delivery slots for £3 from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday but nothing else until May 9 and no click and collects.

Sainsbury’s in North Walsham had plenty of click and collect slots available with the earliest being 9am on Monday right through until 3pm every day until Friday, May 1. All were free, but deliveries were for vulnerable people only.

Morrisons, which at one point was operating a queueing system just to access its website, was now offering a home delivery for Tuesday at the earliest and plenty of click and collects from its Cromer store. They started on Sunday and included some free slots, while others charged £1.

MORE: New homes to be finished in Norfolk as another house builder announces its return to work

Waitrose’s North Walsham store showed no home deliveries or click and collects at all.

Food parcels, containing essentials delivered to your door, many of which had previously sold out, were also available to buy at both Aldi, for £24, and Marks & Spencer, for £35.

But shopper John Evans, 69, who lives in community housing in Stow Bridge, near King’s Lynn, and has been declared by the government as a vulnerable person, said he is still struggling to get a slot. “Just after midnight Tesco had slots available on May 15, 17, 18 and 19 but they were all gone by 1am,” he said.

“Tesco still have not prioritised me although I got an email from Iceland yesterday offering priority access to their home delivery service so the registration system is working. I’ve also had a phone call from the people managing the register offering to send me a food parcel.”

Supermarkets including Tesco have recruited thousands of extra workers to cope with the demand.

It said: “We know that it’s difficult right now to get a delivery slot for online shopping. If you’re able to shop in-store safely instead of booking a delivery, it would be a great help. This will allow us to start freeing up more slots for the more vulnerable.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Recruitment starts for 60 jobs in new coronavirus step-down centre

The former Cawston Lodge care home is to be turned into temporary beds for people discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Pic: Archant.

Nurse in pain told to file broken tooth with nail file as dentist waiting lists grow

File photo. A nurse at the NNUH was unable to get an emergency dental appointemnt due to extensive waiting lists. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Pulling together’ - How one seaside village is coping during the coronavirus lockdown

Spot the human being on Walcott beach during lockdown. Pictures: David Bale

WATCH: Aerial footage of Great Yarmouth under lockdown

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community flourishes in Norfolk and Suffolk border village where lockdown is ‘amazing’

Lound Village April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Recruitment starts for 60 jobs in new coronavirus step-down centre

The former Cawston Lodge care home is to be turned into temporary beds for people discharged from Norfolk's hospitals. Pic: Archant.

Online food delivery slots begin to appear as supermarkets fight to expand capacity

Retired journalist John Evans. Pic: submitted

Five weeks in lockdown - but what has changed in Norfolk?

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. London street empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Drug dealers and burglar who left victim with nightmares

(Left to right) Callum Ascione and Leon Punchard. Photo: Norfolk Police
Drive 24