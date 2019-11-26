How this mum channelled miscarriage and bullying into jewellery brand

A mum-of-two has revealed the story behind the launch of her jewellery line, which she has founded with the aim of empowering other people.

One of a Kind Club is a line created by Carol Robinson, who left her job in London for Norwich last year having suffered years of workplace bullying and a miscarriage.

Mrs Robinson said: "I had spent 20 years in advertising and was being put into account management roles instead of in front of clients because I was no longer a pretty size eight.

"I suffered a miscarriage, was a size 18 and was being bullied at work. It was the lowest of the low points."

Mrs Robinson and her husband Jon, alongside son Daniel, chose to turn their backs on the capital when Mrs Robinson found out she was pregnant with her daughter Poppy.

"I didn't want to keep working 70 hour weeks, dropping off my child at 7.30am and picking them up at 6pm," she said.

"I had always made jewellery for my friends and someone asked me why I didn't do it for other people," Mrs Robinson, who lives in Norwich, explained.

Mrs Robinson set up the business on a few thousand pounds in mid-September, and has already recovered her start-up costs and is now reinvesting profit back into the business.

"I'm aware that the independent market - especially in the jewellery sector - is hugely competitive," she went on. "So in 2020 I'll be launching a series of events around empowerment and confidence.

"It sits well alongside the message of my brand, which is that putting on just a pair of earrings can inspire so much confidence. I have strangers emailing me saying that they've worn a piece of my jewellery and they've had so many compliments it's made their day."

She went on: "I'd like the brand to celebrate individuality, even if two people are wearing the same pair of earrings the way they style them should be celebrated."

Mrs Robinson makes all of the pieces herself, and is inspired by the world around her as well as trends.

"I do keep an eye on trends - for example animals are very in which is why I have the leopard and flamingo earrings - but I won't just make pieces because they're on-trend," she said.

Ms Robinson will be hosting a pop-up shop at Erpingham House on November 30 from 10am to 4pm.