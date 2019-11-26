Search

Advanced search

How this mum channelled miscarriage and bullying into jewellery brand

26 November, 2019 - 06:00
Carol Robinson of One of a Kind Club with some of her jewellery (inset). Pictures: One of a Kind Club

Carol Robinson of One of a Kind Club with some of her jewellery (inset). Pictures: One of a Kind Club

One of a Kind Club

A mum-of-two has revealed the story behind the launch of her jewellery line, which she has founded with the aim of empowering other people.

One of a Kind Club hopes to host empowering events in 2020. Picture: One of a Kind ClubOne of a Kind Club hopes to host empowering events in 2020. Picture: One of a Kind Club

One of a Kind Club is a line created by Carol Robinson, who left her job in London for Norwich last year having suffered years of workplace bullying and a miscarriage.

Mrs Robinson said: "I had spent 20 years in advertising and was being put into account management roles instead of in front of clients because I was no longer a pretty size eight.

"I suffered a miscarriage, was a size 18 and was being bullied at work. It was the lowest of the low points."

MORE: Martin Lewis reveals how to get a free £175 before Christmas Mrs Robinson and her husband Jon, alongside son Daniel, chose to turn their backs on the capital when Mrs Robinson found out she was pregnant with her daughter Poppy.

"I didn't want to keep working 70 hour weeks, dropping off my child at 7.30am and picking them up at 6pm," she said.

"I had always made jewellery for my friends and someone asked me why I didn't do it for other people," Mrs Robinson, who lives in Norwich, explained.

Mrs Robinson set up the business on a few thousand pounds in mid-September, and has already recovered her start-up costs and is now reinvesting profit back into the business.

"I'm aware that the independent market - especially in the jewellery sector - is hugely competitive," she went on. "So in 2020 I'll be launching a series of events around empowerment and confidence.

"It sits well alongside the message of my brand, which is that putting on just a pair of earrings can inspire so much confidence. I have strangers emailing me saying that they've worn a piece of my jewellery and they've had so many compliments it's made their day."

She went on: "I'd like the brand to celebrate individuality, even if two people are wearing the same pair of earrings the way they style them should be celebrated."

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Robinson makes all of the pieces herself, and is inspired by the world around her as well as trends.

"I do keep an eye on trends - for example animals are very in which is why I have the leopard and flamingo earrings - but I won't just make pieces because they're on-trend," she said.

Ms Robinson will be hosting a pop-up shop at Erpingham House on November 30 from 10am to 4pm.

Most Read

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Family to reopen pub which hosted wake for 28-year-old relative

Philippa Easton, with mum Kay Battersby and brother Connor Battersby, are set to reopen the pub which hosted Dale Easton's, Philippa's partner, wake. Photo: Courtesy of Philippa Easton

‘Total devastation’ - Family pays tribute to Norfolk victim in Greek murder probe

Vathy, the capital of the Greek island Ithaca. Picture: Thomas Chapman.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

McLean has a licence to thrill for City

Norwich City ace Kenny McLean impressed in a more advanced position at Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Medals of Norfolk soldier who gave the Queen a handshake she will never forget could fetch thousands at auction

Soldier and patriot: Bill Gilchrist, in the foreground, one of the Royal Norfolk Regiment’s last and most distinguished regimental sergeant majors whose medals are being auctioned.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists