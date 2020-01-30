See inside this tiny upside down house for sale with a fascinating past

The fascinating home for sale in Muspole Street. Pic: Haart

The home, which has been in the same ownership for 30 years, is in a location which has particular historic significance.

Situated over a passageway, the property is in Wright's Foundry Yard, off Muspole Street, close to Duke street.

This is one of many yards that used to exist in Norwich - and which tell a story about the city.

Originally, these yards gave access to little parcels of enclosed land which ranged in size from the width of a single doorway to being big enough for a fully loaded cart or mail coach to pass through.

Historically, as agricultural employment declined in the surrounding countryside, industrial employment increased within the city. This, among other reasons, caused an influx of people, many of whom were poor or destitute.

To cope with this, huge amounts of additional accommodation was needed and most of this was provided by the development of the enclosed 'back-lands' known as yards and courts.

Unfortunately, many became badly overcrowded in the 19th century and became slums which weren't improved until more housing, such as terraces, were built.

The Grade II listed home for sale has a kitchen/dining room, a rear lobby and upstairs, off a first floor landing, a sitting room - making it an 'upside down' house. It also has a bedroom and bathroom. Some of it is timber framed whcih was at one time formed the external wall of the next door property.

Outside are communal gardens.

Agents Haart, selling the home, said: "This is a sociable and special place to relax. Set in one of Norwich's sought after city centre locations you will find this lovely over the passage Grade II listed home.

"It's been in the same occupation for the last 30 years and so will be a very special home to own."

Features include sash windows and a fireplace with an ornate surround.

Muspole street was historically renowned for its almshouses; abodes for the commuity's poor. And nearby were other passageways too such as Archer's Yard, thought to have been named after engineer and boiler maker John C Archer.

But many disappeared with new building work.

Wright's Foundry Yard, named after the tradesman who originally worked there, is still very much intact.

