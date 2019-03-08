Pop-up Norwich City stall reopens as Canaries push for promotion

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

On The Stall City, a pop-up stall set up by Andy Bowles and his son Jacob, has re-opened this week ahead of Norwich City’s last push towards automatic promotion.

Earlier this year, the father-son duo helped raise over £1,400 by selling NCFC memorabilia in aid of the Community Sports Foundation.

All proceeds to the foundation will go towards the development of The Nest, Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation's new facility.

The foundation is one close to the hearts of Andy and Jacob, with Jacob having received help from them in recent years.

He said: “Running the stall helps with my anxiety.”

The stall relies on donations from the public, as well as the football club itself.

The memorabilia includes programmes dating back to the 1950s, match-worn shirts and second-hand shirts.

They currently have some very special vintage Colman's-sponsored Canaries shirts which were originally designed by Bruce Oldfield and worn between 1997-2001.

Andy said: “It's more than just about raising money for charity, it's about creating community spirit.

“Norwich City fans are some of the most loyal in the country; it wouldn't matter even if they were in the bottom league.”

The stall has provided fans, both old and young, a chance to share their memories and stories attached to the club, and to track the history of NCFC over the decades.

“We spend more time talking to people and hearing their stories than we do selling things,” added Andy.

“We had someone come in yesterday whose granddad played for Norwich back in 1931.”

The stall is on-track to match, and perhaps even exceed the amount raised for the foundation back in February.

Andy revealed that they had taken in £200 on their first day alone and that they had already exceeded that total by lunchtime the following day.

There was a real buzz about the stall as Norwich's race for the Championship continues.

The stall is open until Thursday, April 18 from 11am-4pm.

Further dates for May and June can be found on their website onthestallcity.com.