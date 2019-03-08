Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Pop-up Norwich City stall reopens as Canaries push for promotion

PUBLISHED: 16:16 16 April 2019

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

On The Stall City, a pop-up stall set up by Andy Bowles and his son Jacob, has re-opened this week ahead of Norwich City’s last push towards automatic promotion.

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Earlier this year, the father-son duo helped raise over £1,400 by selling NCFC memorabilia in aid of the Community Sports Foundation.

All proceeds to the foundation will go towards the development of The Nest, Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation's new facility.

The foundation is one close to the hearts of Andy and Jacob, with Jacob having received help from them in recent years.

He said: “Running the stall helps with my anxiety.”

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The stall relies on donations from the public, as well as the football club itself.

The memorabilia includes programmes dating back to the 1950s, match-worn shirts and second-hand shirts.

They currently have some very special vintage Colman's-sponsored Canaries shirts which were originally designed by Bruce Oldfield and worn between 1997-2001.

Andy said: “It's more than just about raising money for charity, it's about creating community spirit.

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Norwich City fans are some of the most loyal in the country; it wouldn't matter even if they were in the bottom league.”

The stall has provided fans, both old and young, a chance to share their memories and stories attached to the club, and to track the history of NCFC over the decades.

“We spend more time talking to people and hearing their stories than we do selling things,” added Andy.

“We had someone come in yesterday whose granddad played for Norwich back in 1931.”

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The stall is on-track to match, and perhaps even exceed the amount raised for the foundation back in February.

Andy revealed that they had taken in £200 on their first day alone and that they had already exceeded that total by lunchtime the following day.

There was a real buzz about the stall as Norwich's race for the Championship continues.

The stall is open until Thursday, April 18 from 11am-4pm.

Further dates for May and June can be found on their website onthestallcity.com.

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another bank to close in Norwich

TSB in Norwich's Unthank Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Pop-up Norwich City stall reopens as Canaries push for promotion

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First chance to wander the revamped paths of Yarmouth’s historic Waterways

The historic Waterways is re-opening on Easter Sunday with a range of family events and the Great Yarmouth duck race Picture: GYBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists