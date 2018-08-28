Brewery’s alcohol-free beer to be sold on draught as it taps into new markets

A Suffolk brewery’s alcohol-free beer is set to be served on tap outside its own pub for the first time.

With demand for alcohol-free beer on the up, St Peter’s Brewery near Bungay is celebrating a new contract with the Old Spot Pub Company to serve its 0.0% golden craft beer, Without Gold, on draught. It will be served from 30-litre stainless steel kegs in the Old Spot Pub Company’s establishments in Leamington Spa and Wokingham, with other pubs in the chain set to introduce it soon.

“This is a very exciting new deal for us,” said managing director John Hadingham. “These are the first Without kegs we have produced and the fact that the rate of sale is proving to be strong just shows how the market is changing.”

William Saffery, productivity mentor at the Old Spot Pub Company, said they had chosen the beer because it’s a “proper, locally-made ale and if people buy it at the bar it can easily pass for a normal pint”.

“We feel it is important to provide something for everyone. In the same way that we have gluten free options on our menu, it seemed right that we also have alcohol-free options on our bar,” he said. “In fact almost 90% of people who blind taste it don’t know it’s alcohol-free,” he said.

The Old Spot Pub Company, launched in August, is managed by the Ei Group and runs four pubs in London and beyond, with two more opening in the coming months.

“The first keg of Without Gold went into the chain’s Lemington Spa pub last week and such has been the initial demand that we have already had to supply more – there’s been a great response from customers,” said Mr Hadingham

Up until now St Peter’s Without Original and Without Gold have only been available on tap at the Jerusalem Tavern in London, St Peter’s flagship tap room.

Mr Hadingham hopes this deal with Old Spot Pub Company could be the first of many. “Why should people looking for a zero alcohol beer only ever be able to buy it in a bottle? Having Without® Gold on draft makes a lot of sense if bar space allows and it tastes fantastic when served straight from the tap.”