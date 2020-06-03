Old Buckenham airshow rescheduled until next year

The Old Buckenham airshow in 2019. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Old Buckenham Airfield has postponed this year’s airshow until next year.

Planned for August 1 and 2, the event will now take place in 2021, over the weekend of the July 31 and August 1.

And for the first time ever the airshow will take place over three days with a display on the afternoon of July 30.

Organisers said: “With no date yet given for mass gatherings to once again be permitted, allied to the lack of certainty as to what precautions and actions would be required, it would not be feasible for the airshow to still go ahead as planned.

“The event is of such a size that it requires six weeks to build. The airfield, working with two of its tenants, Kevin Woods Joinery and Martin Collier Engineering, is currently manufacturing hand sanitiser dispensers which will be a feature of all future events.”

All ticket holders, exhibitors and traders have been informed via email.

Their bookings will remain valid for the event on its new dates next year. Those with passes and tickets need do nothing save for presenting the tickets at the gate in 2021.

The planned Battle of Britain air display, scheduled for the October 3, remains under review.

In the intervening period the airfield will be pressing ahead with restoration and renewal of over 12 acres of land and buildings, all dating back to WWII and part of a project approved by Breckland Council early this year.

This project will include the creation of a new memorial park, restoring and renewing of over 30,000 ft of WWII building and the opening up, for the first time in 70 years, of four perfectly preserved blast shelters.

Matt Wilkins, airshow event organiser, said: “There can be no doubt when it comes to enormous undertakings like the airshow.

“We have never compromised on safety and certainly won’t do so now. We’ve been overwhelmed by the messages of support over the last few weeks and months. The decision to change the dates of the airshow and make it better in the process has been led by the great many customers who’ve suggested we do just that.”