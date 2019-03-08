Office space in Castle Mall offered for free to Norwich businesses

Castle Mall is offering free office space to businesses. Picture: dudley racher (c) copyright newzulu.com

Castle Mall shopping centre has converted one of its empty units to free office space for Norwich businesses.

The mall has created a new office space on level two, available free of charge to shops, community groups, and businesses.

The office can be used either for meetings or to catch up on administrative tasks.

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Mall shopping centre, said: “We understand the pressures that small businesses, charities and community groups face. Having a professional place to hold meetings is one of the struggles that can affect many of them. We hope that our new Sharing Office is a solution for our community.”

The Sharing Office is just one of the sharing initiatives at Castle Mall, which is supporting the Sharing City collaborative that is running throughout Norwich.

Anyone wishing to use the office space should visit the management office on level three, contact them on 01603 766430 or via info@castlemallnorwich.co.uk.