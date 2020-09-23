Days left to buy £2m former home of Colman family

Days are left to make an offer on Carrow House in Norwich. Pic: EDP Archant

A potential buyer of the historic Carrow Hose in Norwich has until Friday to make an offer.

An illustration dated June 22, 1897, from Boulton & Paul's catalogue showing the conservatory at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: EDP An illustration dated June 22, 1897, from Boulton & Paul's catalogue showing the conservatory at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: EDP

The grand property in almost five acres in King Street is being sold as a commercial opportunity but offers have to be in by midday on Friday.

Once the grand home of the Colman family, it was built in the 1860s with an ornate conservatory with agents NPS Group stating it could be redeveloped, subject to planning permission, into a hotel.

The property has many original features, including magnificent wooden panelling, large impressive bay windows and ornate fireplaces in many of the formal rooms, such as the study, drawing room and board room.

The house has been tastefully added to over time, such as in 1895 when Boulton & Paul constructed a conservatory or “Winter Garden” overlooking the formal sunken rose garden.

The house has wood carving by James Minns and contains an important group of war memorials relating to the First and Second World War commemorating Colmans employees who served in the forces or who died during bombing raids.

It was converted in 1922 into offices for Colman’s staff.

Carrow House comes with an adjoining six storey, purpose-built office building, believed to have been built in 1959.

The buildings dominate the northern part of the site, with the remainder comprising garden areas and hard standing which provides car parking.

The site is to be sold with a restrictive covenant which will not allow development within the first 10 metres of the site.

Carrow House also once housed Norfolk Museums’ collection of costumes and textiles, was later home to Norfolk County Council’s social services department and most recently housed Norfolk’s Coroner’s Court, which is relocating to County Hall.

In 2016, it was estimated that moving staff to council headquarters would save £430,000 a year.

The agents describe the property saying: “This is an opportunity to acquire an impressive and historically significant Victorian mansion house and grounds in the

beautiful city of Norwich.

“Formerly the Norwich residence of the Colman family, Carrow House, its ornate conservatory and attached 1960s style office building could lend itself to a host of redevelopment possibilities, including hotel, leisure and residential uses, subject to obtaining planning permission.