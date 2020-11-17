Almost 200 object to plan for new wedding venue in village over noise worries

Around 200 people have objected to a licensing application for a wedding venue in Northwold, west Norfolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2008

Around 200 villagers have objected to the prospect of a new wedding venue on their doorstep due to fears over increased noise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 200 people have objected to a licensing application for a wedding venue in Northwold, west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images Around 200 people have objected to a licensing application for a wedding venue in Northwold, west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

At the time of writing, 189 people had signed a petition against Dove Barn Meadow, off the A134 in Northwold, being turned into a venue for weddings and outdoor music events.

In addition, 58 letters of objection have been sent to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council.

Their concerns are centred on road safety and noise pollution – the latter following an event on the land in September when residents reported hearing “incessant, thumping music”.

But the applicant, Thomas Janes, says it does not relate to the license application and was a one-off, socially-distanced festival.

Cliff Anderson, chairman of Northwold and Whittington Parish Council, said the proposed project had become a bone of contention in the village.

Around 200 people have objected to a licensing application for a wedding venue in Northwold, west Norfolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan Around 200 people have objected to a licensing application for a wedding venue in Northwold, west Norfolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

“September’s event caused complaints because of the loud music and people trespassing on residents’ property,” added Mr Anderson. “One said their building was shaking from the vibrations of the music, and we had people five miles away in Stoke Ferry saying they could hear it.

“That was followed by the application, which is what led us to start the opposition campaign. Changes have been made and we’ve come a long way, but either way you have still got the same problems with noise and potential crime.

“Thumping music is okay for an hour or so, but 12 hours a day is just not acceptable.”

Approval of the application would allow live music to be performed, recorded music to be played aloud, and alcohol to be sold on the premises.

Around 200 people have objected to a licensing application for a wedding venue in Northwold, west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Around 200 people have objected to a licensing application for a wedding venue in Northwold, west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Over a year-long period, up to 12 events with a maximum of 300 people would be permitted to take place, with no more than two per month and only on Fridays and Saturdays between 11am and 11pm.

Mr Janes said the parish council had “got the wrong end of the stick”, adding: “The wedding idea came after the festival.

“What we want to create is a small-scale venue which is sympathetic to the area, and we’ve made some suggestions to try and push things through.”

Northwold and Whittington Parish Council has objected to the application, which is to be decided by the borough council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday.