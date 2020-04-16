Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in
PUBLISHED: 07:29 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 16 April 2020
Struggling fashion chains Oasis and Warehouse have collapsed into administration in the coronavirus lockdown.
Around 2,000 workers across 92 stores and 437 concessions are affected, although administrators said the majority would remain furloughed for now.
But 200 were made redundant on Wednesday by Deloitte, as administrators try and find a buyer. It is not known whether they were from local outlets.
It comes as the stores signalled they were preparing to call in administrators on Monday.
Online trading continues “in the short term”, the company added. They have concessions in Norwich in John Lewis, Debenhams, House of Fraser and Outfit.
Hash Ladha, chief executive of Oasis Warehouse, said: “This is a situation that none of us could have predicted a month ago, and comes as shocking and difficult news for all of us. We as a management team have done everything we can to try and save the iconic brands that we love.”
The retailer was owned by Kaupthing, the failed Icelandic bank, and its own administrators had tried to sell the brands three years ago, but this was later abandoned.
