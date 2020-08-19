Search

Advanced search

Cucumber and watermelon tonic among award winners for Norfolk gin firm

PUBLISHED: 11:27 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 19 August 2020

Husband and wife duo Lindi and Shaun Hancke who own OakVilla. Picture: OakVilla

Husband and wife duo Lindi and Shaun Hancke who own OakVilla. Picture: OakVilla

Archant

A Norfolk gin firm is celebrating success once after winning awards from the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Juniper berries and oak at Lindi and Shaun Hancke's gin distillery in Wymondham, making Vryheid (which means Freedom in Afrikaans) dry gin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJuniper berries and oak at Lindi and Shaun Hancke's gin distillery in Wymondham, making Vryheid (which means Freedom in Afrikaans) dry gin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

OakVilla Distillery, based in Wymondham, won silver in the contemporary category, bronze in the London Dry category and another bronze in the Gin and Tonic category with its Double Dutch Cucumber and Watermelon tonic.

Then, on August 7 the IWSC judges announced the distillery had won another bronze medal with one of the distillery’s best-selling gins Heart of Oak in the Wood Finished/Rested category.

This is the third year in a row the company, owned by husband and wife duo Lindi and Shaun Hancke, has been recognised.

Mr Hancke said: “The IWSC is known as an exceptionally prestigious award worldwide and we are extremely pleased with Vryheid and now the performance of Heart of Oak gin in the competition.

“Heart of Oak gin offers tribute to the brave from the past and present, acknowledging the sacrifices made to achieve and retain freedom in its many forms, with special regard towards Norfolk’s Lord Nelson and all generations of the naval service’s ‘hearts of oak’.

“The artwork on the decanter was done by local Dr Kate Grant who expressed the essence of the gin by illustrating Kett’s Oak in Wymondham on the decanter.”

The IWSC receives entries from over 90 countries worldwide with thousands of samples tested by some of the industry’s biggest names.

You may also want to watch:

The competition has tight technical controls that are to the highest quality standards to ensure consistent standards year after year.

The judges tasting notes for Heart of Oak Gin included: “Banana cake softness with creamy vanilla topping, smooth wood spice and a hot finish.”

Ms Hancke added: “The IWSC is the Oscars of the wine and spirit industry and we are over the moon to be bringing these fantastic awards home to Wymondham.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the distillery was offering home deliveries and also made hand sanitiser for frontline NHS workers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Station cafe reopens on popular walking trail

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gran gets first ever points after online speeding course fails THREE times

Marilyn Carrick, 75, of Hevingham, had three attempts at the speed awareness course, but due to technical difficulties with the Zoom meeting, was unable to complete her course on time.

Farmers highlight how they hope to meet ‘net zero’ climate target

Fenland farmer Tom Clarke is one of 26 national case studies in an NFU publication named

Lowestoft ‘open for business’ say councils as Third Crossing work to progress

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Time capsule buried in wall as YMCA community hub project reaches halfway point

Sisters Amelie and Cora Bailey, nine and five, and YMCA chief executive officer, with the time capsule which was buried in the YMCA community hub, which will be in the old Jubilee Hall on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: YMCA Norfolk