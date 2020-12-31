Search

Advanced search

More mobile phone users in Norwich will be able to get 5G

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 31 December 2019

Customers of O2 will be able to get 5G services in Norwich after it was rolled out in the city. Pic: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

Customers of O2 will be able to get 5G services in Norwich after it was rolled out in the city. Pic: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

Archant

People in Norwich who are customers of mobile phone firm O2 will now be able to make use of 5G services after the company announced the city was one 13 towns and cities across the UK where the network has been rolled out.

The company, which first launched 5G in some UK sites in October, has now expanded its network to cover customers in Norwich, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Bradford, Sheffield, Coventry, Nottingham, Bristol, Derby and Stoke.

The expansion takes the Spanish-owned firm's network to a total of 20 locations across the UK over the year.

In October, O2 launched the 5G service in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Leeds and Slough, before switching on 5G hotspots in Leicester and Lisburn a month later.

You may also want to watch:

O2 commenced its 5G rollout after rival operators EE, Vodafone and Three started their services earlier in the year.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer of O2 parent company Telefonica UK, said: "We were incredibly proud to switch on our 5G network in October, and it is brilliant to hit our target of 20 towns and cities connected to our next-generation network as we head into 2020.

"I believe 5G is going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society.

"We're excited about getting it into the hands of our customers across the UK and continuing to work with our partners to help shape the future of 5G for the next generation."

The company added that customers in Windsor, Eton, Reading, Blackpool, Bournemouth, and Guildford are lined up as the next to be connected to O2's 5G network.

The operator said it plans to reach 50 locations across the UK by summer 2020 and is investing more than £2m a day into expanding its network.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich City transfer rumours: Roberts to end loan early and join Championship club

Patrick Roberts will reportedly leave Norwich early and join Middlesbrough on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Navy officer caught driving after drinking ‘absolutely huge’ amount

Steven Hawthorne leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists