Search

Advanced search

Winners and losers of the public sector pay rises

PUBLISHED: 13:37 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 22 July 2020

Clive Lewis and Duncan Baker on the pay rise for public-sector jobs. Picture: Archant/Getty

Clive Lewis and Duncan Baker on the pay rise for public-sector jobs. Picture: Archant/Getty

Archant/Getty

The chancellor has announced pay increases for more than 900,000 public sector workers - though some who have been on the front line of the pandemic have not been included.

Rishi Sunak announced yesterday that teachers and doctors would see the largest boost at 3.1pc and 2.8pc respectively, according to the Treasury.

Likewise police and prison officers, National Crime Agency staff, members of the judiciary, armed forces and senior civil servants will also be given a pay rise.

Mr Sunak said: “These past months have underlined what we always knew, that our public sector workers make a vital contribution to our country and that we can rely on them when we need them.

MORE: Martin Lewis: Are you one of 1.2 million missing out on savings of thousands?

“It’s right therefore that we follow the recommendations of the independent pay bodies with this set of real-terms pay rises.”

However nurses and healthcare assistants have not been included in the announcement – with industry bodies labelling it an “unjustifiable snub”.

The government’s reasoning is that nurses are covered by a three-year pay deal in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

This was reiterated by North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, who said: “It’s fabulous that more than 900,000 public sector workers have been given this pay rise, reflecting their dedication and hard work. Nurses will have had a salary increase of around 12pc under a pay agreement signed in 2017/18.”

Also excluded from the pay out are public servants such as paramedics, social carers and other public sector workers such as waste disposal officers and park wardens.

This stance was criticised by Labour MP Clive Lewis, who said: “Everyone apart from this government understands we all owe so much to everyone who has worked on the frontline during this pandemic. The Tories have really misjudged public opinion with this clumsy attempt at penny-pinching and divide and rule. If they can find over £100billion in tax cuts for their supporters in the largest corporations and amongst the already wealthy, there is no excuse at all for failing to pay it back to low paid COVID heroes such as care workers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Floral tributes to ‘lovely person’ as police probe double death

Flowers have been left outside a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston. Police have launched a probe into the deaths of a man and a woman after two bodies were found at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

City confirm Przemyslaw Placheta signing

New Norwich City signing Przemyslaw Placheta Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC

General Eisenhower’s jeep fails to sell at online auction

A jeep once owned by Second World War general and US president Dwight D. Eisenhower was put up for auction at the Cheffins Vintage Machine Sale near Ely. Picture: Cheffins / US National Archives/Picryl