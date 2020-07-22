Winners and losers of the public sector pay rises

Clive Lewis and Duncan Baker on the pay rise for public-sector jobs. Picture: Archant/Getty Archant/Getty

The chancellor has announced pay increases for more than 900,000 public sector workers - though some who have been on the front line of the pandemic have not been included.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rishi Sunak announced yesterday that teachers and doctors would see the largest boost at 3.1pc and 2.8pc respectively, according to the Treasury.

Likewise police and prison officers, National Crime Agency staff, members of the judiciary, armed forces and senior civil servants will also be given a pay rise.

Mr Sunak said: “These past months have underlined what we always knew, that our public sector workers make a vital contribution to our country and that we can rely on them when we need them.

MORE: Martin Lewis: Are you one of 1.2 million missing out on savings of thousands?



“It’s right therefore that we follow the recommendations of the independent pay bodies with this set of real-terms pay rises.”

However nurses and healthcare assistants have not been included in the announcement – with industry bodies labelling it an “unjustifiable snub”.

The government’s reasoning is that nurses are covered by a three-year pay deal in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

This was reiterated by North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, who said: “It’s fabulous that more than 900,000 public sector workers have been given this pay rise, reflecting their dedication and hard work. Nurses will have had a salary increase of around 12pc under a pay agreement signed in 2017/18.”

Also excluded from the pay out are public servants such as paramedics, social carers and other public sector workers such as waste disposal officers and park wardens.

This stance was criticised by Labour MP Clive Lewis, who said: “Everyone apart from this government understands we all owe so much to everyone who has worked on the frontline during this pandemic. The Tories have really misjudged public opinion with this clumsy attempt at penny-pinching and divide and rule. If they can find over £100billion in tax cuts for their supporters in the largest corporations and amongst the already wealthy, there is no excuse at all for failing to pay it back to low paid COVID heroes such as care workers.”