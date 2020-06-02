Search

Advanced search

Firm delivering prescriptions to people in lockdown goes bust

PUBLISHED: 12:27 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 02 June 2020

Lee Dentith, CEO and founder of Now Healthcare. Pic: twitter

Lee Dentith, CEO and founder of Now Healthcare. Pic: twitter

Thousands of people shielding using an online prescription delivery service have been left in the lurch after the firm went bust.

The Now Healthcare app. Pic: ArchantThe Now Healthcare app. Pic: Archant

Now Healthcare Group saw a 500pc rise in uptake in its online services in a week in March but has now ceased trading.

The firm blamed the loss of a big contract to Norwich insurance giant Aviva. But it also follows a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report that found its online GP service was inadequate.

The firm, which provided an online pharmacy enabling users to order a repeat prescription using an app and also an online GP video consultation service, was a saviour for people needing medicines who did not want to venture out in lockdown.

The Now Healthcare app. Pic: ArchantThe Now Healthcare app. Pic: Archant

MORE: Fashion store to reopen but with shopping ‘by appointment only’

But one Norfolk user of the pharmacy service said it had let her down from the start. The woman, who lives near Aylsham, but who did not want to be named, is currently shielding, and said: “I registered with Now Pharmacy so that I would not have to break the government rules and leave home to pick up my prescription. I ordered it and waited nearly two weeks before finally the delivery arrived but it contained only one box of paracetamol and none of my urgent medicines. I then tried to contact them by ringing a helpline and emailed them but heard nothing. Meanwhile it was very difficult to get the medicines reordered by my GP.”

Now Healthcare informed customers by emailing them with no warning on Friday, stating: “It is with regret that we inform you that Now Healthcare Group and Now Pharmacy have ceased trading and will no longer be fulfilling prescriptions. All electronic prescriptions have been returned to the NHS Spine, the central system.”

It is understood that the firm contacted staff stating the reason for its closure was following the loss of a contract to supply Norwich insurance giant Aviva which recently changed suppliers.

You may also want to watch:

Steve Bridger, managing director of UK Health at Aviva, said: “We informed customers and their intermediaries that from the end of May, the Aviva digital GP app that we offer on some of our policies as an added-value service will now be provided by Square Health, following a supplier review.”

Around 30 people are employed by Now Healthcare, based in Manchester. A report by the CQC published last month into its Now GP business said it needed improvement.

In March, Now Healthcare’s CEO Lee Dentith said: “Many of our patients must go into a period of social distancing so heading out to their local pharmacy to collect the numerous medications is not an option – particularly when the pharmacies can.”

We have contacted Now Healthcare for a comment.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Four secondary schools announce plans for pupils to begin returning

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust Picture: Ian Burt

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Developers on brink of lodging plans to pave way for 4,000 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for the first phase of a masterplan to build 4,000 homes in Rackheath are due to be submitted. Pic: Google.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warnings after Norfolk Broads “overwhelmed” by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Track work could be first step on moves to speed up East Suffolk line trains

The East Green crossing at Kelsale, near Saxmundham, Signallers operating this should have more information now. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driest May on record sparks farming fears for rain-starved crops

Norfolk farm contractor Kit Papworth is concerned about the impact the prolonged drought is having on the region's cereal crops, such as the wheat plants pictured. Picture: Kit Papworth / Chris Hill
Drive 24